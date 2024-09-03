The University of British Columbia (UBC) is a public university in Canada's western most province, British Columbia. UBC has campuses in Vancouver, Kelowna and British Columbia. UBC was originally part of the McGill University system, but was established in 1908 as the University of British Columbia. Teaching at UBC began in 1915. UBC distinguishes itself with exceptional research work at the Barnfield Marine Science Centre, The Peter Wall Institute for Advance Sciences, medical research and is rated 2nd among all public universities in Canada. UBC has a global influence and attracts students from al over the world. The undergraduate and graduate programs at UBC has nearly 40,000 students. UBC public outreach is superior and media questions are welcome.

Address 310 - 6251 Cecil Green Park Road, Vancouver, BC Canada V6T 1Z1 Website http://www.ubc.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_British_Columbia

