Agency seeks anti-lock brakes on all new US road motorcycles

September 11, 2018 by Tom Krisher
In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Ramadan Abdelaziz, of Jersey City, N.J., rides his motorcycle over floodwaters on his way home from work in Newark, N.J. A federal safety agency is recommending that all new motorcycles built for road use in the U.S. have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control as standard equipment. Antilock brakes have been required in U.S. passenger cars since 2000. They pump the brakes many times per second to stop wheels from locking up and skidding. Electronic stability control applies brakes and power to the wheels to keep a vehicle stable. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A federal safety agency is recommending that all new motorcycles built for road use in the U.S. have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control as standard equipment.

The National Transportation Safety Board voted 5-0 on Tuesday to make the recommendations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has authority to impose regulations. NHTSA did not immediately comment.

During a public hearing Tuesday, the NTSB said that while the technology is required on , it has lagged for motorcycles and requiring it would save lives. The agency said 5,286 motorcyclists were killed on U.S. roads in 2016, the last year for which statistics are available.

"Riders need more time to react. They need motorcycles that perform better in a potential emergency," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said after the recommendations were approved. Sumwalt said the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety determined that anti-lock brakes could reduce fatalities by 31 percent. "That is a sizeable benefit that the U.S. is leaving on the table, leaving on the pavement, actually," he said.

Anti-lock brakes have been required in U.S. passenger cars since 2000, while has been required since the 2012 model year. Anti-lock brakes pump many times per second to stop wheels from locking up and skidding. Electronic stability is more advanced, applying brakes and power to the wheels to keep a vehicle stable, especially when on a curve.

In this Sept. 26, 2015, file photo Philadelphia motorcycle police ride down a closed Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A federal safety agency is recommending that all new motorcycles built for road use in the U.S. have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control as standard equipment. The National Transportation Safety Board says that while the technology is required on passenger cars, it has lagged for motorcycles. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

The board decided that electronic stability control should be studied and performance standards adopted before the technology is made standard on motorcycles.

Eric Emery, the NTSB's Safety Research Division chief, said anti-lock brakes would allow riders to use maximum braking force without fear of the wheels locking up and skidding, improving the chances of keeping control of bikes in an emergency. A locked wheel on a motorcycle "typically could result in a slide or some other loss of control that could lead to dangerous or even fatal consequences," he told the board.

Last year, anti-lock brakes were standard on 8.9 percent of U.S. motorcycles and were optional on 13.3 percent, he said.

Motorcyclists have the highest risk of death of all types of motor vehicles. They represent fewer than 1 percent of miles traveled by all vehicles but accounted for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities, according to the NTSB.

bmcghie
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Riders need more time to react? No, we don't. If we did, we'd probably consider slowing down and paying more attention.

My truck doesn't have ABS. Or traction control. Neither does my bike. If I wanted them, I would make a point of buying such systems. All this does is add more mass and more complexity to simple machines.

The ever present "big brother save me from myself" is alive and well, it seems. But call me old fashioned... I just want a 50mpg, no power steering, late 80s golf. Before they had to slap stupid regulations on everything and reduce all vehicles to lumbering behemoths.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 2 hours ago
More govt meddling. I dont think they understand how bikes are ridden. Wheelies and stoppies and controlled skids and burnouts are SOP for some riders.

Sales are dropping, fewer riders on the road, and these guys want to make them even more expensive? Sounds like insurance co. machinations, a step toward banning them outright.

Cant make bikes that drive themselves.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I guess they didnt read this:

"U.S. motorcycle deaths dropped six percent last year
May 4, 2018" physorg

