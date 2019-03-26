UPS launches package delivery by drone

March 26, 2019
UPS has launched the first authorized use of unmanned drones to transport packages to recipients
UPS has launched the first authorized use of unmanned drones to transport packages to recipients

American delivery giant UPS on Tuesday launched the first authorized use of unmanned drones to transport packages to recipients.

The company said the shipment of medical samples at the WakeMed hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina was the first of "numerous planned daily revenue flights."

UPS has teamed up with Matternet, which makes and already has operations in Switzerland, for the same-day delivery service, the company said in a statement.

The company called the inaugural flight "a major milestone for unmanned aviation in the United States."

It will provide "the ability to avoid roadway delays, increase medical delivery efficiency, lower costs and improve the patient experience with potentially life-saving benefits," the added.

The "quadcopter" drones can carry medical payloads weight up to five pounds (2.3 kilograms) for distances up to 12.5 miles (20 kilometers).

Currently, the only option is through traditional courier service.

"Drone transport will improve speed of deliveries at a lower cost, enhance access to care and create healthier communities," WakeMed President Donald Gintzig said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and North Carolina's Department of Transportation both approved and oversee the drone service, following test flights last year.

Explore further: Pioneering medical drone program takes off in North Carolina

Related Stories

Wal-Mart eyes drone home deliveries

October 27, 2015

Wal-Mart is actively looking at the possibility of using drones to make deliveries to US customers, a spokesman said Monday, following the lead of Amazon and other retailers.

Recommended for you

Can China keep it's climate promises?

March 26, 2019

China can easily meet its Paris climate pledge to peak its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but sourcing 20 percent of its energy needs from renewables and nuclear power by that date may be considerably harder, researchers ...

In the Tree of Life, youth has its advantages

March 26, 2019

It's a question that has captivated naturalists for centuries: Why have some groups of organisms enjoyed incredibly diversity—like fish, birds, insects—while others have contained only a few species—like humans.

Cellular microRNA detection with miRacles

March 26, 2019

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short noncoding regulatory RNAs that can repress gene expression post-transcriptionally and are therefore increasingly used as biomarkers of disease. Detecting miRNAs can be arduous and expensive as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.