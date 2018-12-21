Israeli anti-drone company sees spike in interest

Product manager Asaf Lebovitz from the Israeli anti-drone company Skylock, explains their system's main unit at the company's offices in Petah Tikvah, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. The Israeli technology company said Tuesday that business is booming after the chaos that erupted at Gatwick Airport last week, wreaked by rogue drones that exposed the vulnerability of major airports to outside interference. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

An Israeli technology company says its anti-drone system is drawing major interest after rogue unmanned aircraft sowed chaos at London's Gatwick Airport last week.

The Israeli Skylock is among a growing industry specializing in detecting and downing intruder drones by "jamming" them, or disrupting their frequencies.

The company said Tuesday it saw a 40 percent spike in inquiries into its product since the Gatwick episode.

Product manager Asaf Lebovitz said the company, which emerged to target militant drone use in Syria, has shifted focus to and has been approached by airports in North America and Europe.

Noam Milstein, drone operations chief for Israel's Civil Aviation Authority, said such systems are "obviously becoming crucial to prevent drone incursions from those who don't care about the regulations in place."

Israeli anti-drone company sees spike in interest
