March 26, 2019, University of Edinburgh
Smartphone test spots poisoned water risk to millions of lives

A smartphone device could help millions of people avoid drinking water contaminated by arsenic.

Researchers have developed a biosensor that attaches to a phone and uses bacteria to detect unsafe levels.

The device, developed at the University of Edinburgh, generates easy-to-interpret patterns, similar to volume-bars, which display the level of contamination.

Researchers believe there is an urgent need to provide simple, affordable, on-site solutions for contaminated .

In resource-limited countries, there is a lack of sufficiently skilled personnel and to test water for contamination.

Researchers say new devices could replace existing tests, which are difficult to use, need specialist laboratory equipment and can produce .

The contamination of water by heavy metals is a worldwide health issue. UNICEF reports that arsenic contaminated drinking water is consumed by more than 140 million people worldwide.

Researchers tested the arsenic sensors using environment samples from affected wells in Bangladesh, which suffers from some of the world's highest levels of arsenic-contaminated .

A smartphone device developed at the University of Edinburgh could help millions of people avoid drinking water contaminated by arsenic. Credit: Marie-Anne Robertson

An estimated 20 million people in Bangladesh—mostly rural poor—drink contaminated .

Long-term exposure to unsafe levels of arsenic leads to skin lesions and cancers and is linked to 20 per cent of all deaths in the worst-affected regions.

Researchers developed the biosensor by manipulating the genetic code of the bacteria Escherichia coli. They added genetic components to act as amplifiers when arsenic is detected.

Water samples were fed into a plastic device containing bacteria suspended in a gel. This produced fluorescent proteins that were visible in the presence of arsenic.

Researchers believe that the approach could be used to detect other environmental toxins, diagnose diseases and locate landmines.

The study is published in Nature Chemical Biology.

Explore further: New test to detect arsenic contamination in drinking water

More information: Xinyi Wan et al, Cascaded amplifying circuits enable ultrasensitive cellular sensors for toxic metals, Nature Chemical Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41589-019-0244-3

Related Stories

Simple arsenic sensor could save lives

March 5, 2018

A low-cost, easy-to-use sensor which can test drinking water for arsenic in just one minute has been developed by Imperial and UCL researchers.

Manganese in underground drinking water is cause for concern

August 24, 2017

Underground drinking water sources in parts of the U.S. and three Asian countries may not be as safe as previously thought due to high levels of manganese, especially at shallow depths, according to a study led by a researcher ...

Arsenic-contaminated water linked to skin cancer in US

July 25, 2016

(HealthDay)—Arsenic-contaminated water, at levels below the 2001 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) maximum, is associated with skin cancer in U.S. populations, according to a review published online July 15 in the International ...

