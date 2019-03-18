Rabbits like to eat plants with lots of DNA

March 19, 2019, Queen Mary, University of London
Rabbits like to eat plants with lots of DNA
Rabbit in Skomer, Wales, which is a similar habitat to the experimental plots. Credit: Dr. Lizzie Wilberforce

Rabbits prefer to eat plants with plenty of DNA, according to a new study by Queen Mary University of London and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The researchers also found that it is the opposite for invertebrates, like snails and insects, as they prefer to eat plants with much less DNA.

Many factors influence what herbivores such as rabbits eat but the role of , which is the amount of DNA in an organism's cells, in herbivore-plant interaction was unknown.

In this study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the researchers suggest that genome size should be used as a new measure to improve ecological models which are designed to predict how will respond to ecological change, caused by climate or altered for example.

However, while the results suggest which plants rabbits and invertebrates prefer, they could also show that these plants are simply recovering more slowly after being eaten.

Professor Andrew Leitch, joint-lead author of the study from Queen Mary University of London, said: "We demonstrate that genome size plays a role in influencing plant-herbivore interactions, and suggest the inclusion of genome size in ecological models has the potential to expand our understanding of plant productivity and community ecology under nutrient and herbivore stress."

The study was carried out on grassland west of London, where herbivores have been excluded for eight years.

The researchers analysed plots that were then grazed by rabbits or grazed by invertebrates, like snails and insects, to determine which plants grew the most. They found that plants responded in different ways, depending on the herbivore.

It is thought that rabbits may favour plant species with large genomes because they are more nutritious, given that a plant genome is a rich package of proteins and needed by animals to build their own cells.

Invertebrates meanwhile are likely to have established themselves as specialists on with small genomes because there are more available to them.

Plant genome sizes can vary hugely, with the largest at least 2,400 times bigger than the smallest. This has an impact on how and where can live and this study shows that species are differentially impacted by different types of herbivores depending on how much DNA is in each of their cells.

Dr. Ilia Leitch, from Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, added: "We argue that genome size needs to be considered in ecological models that are describing ecological processes. The functionality of these ecological models is essential if we are to establish good policy to mitigate against the negative effects of climate change, changing land use, eutrophication of our environment and to conserve our endangered species."

Explore further: Which ecosystem changes can be reversed?

More information: Interactions between plant genome size, nutrients and herbivory by rabbits, molluscs and insects on a temperate grassland, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, rspb.royalsocietypublishing.or … .1098/rspb.2018.2619

Related Stories

Which ecosystem changes can be reversed?

January 30, 2019

Across the world's ecosystems, from the boreal forests of North America to the savannas of Africa, a host of animals and plants constantly interact: predators fell prey, insects devour plants, epiphytes perched high in their ...

Genome size affects whether plants become invasive

January 8, 2018

A University of Rhode Island scientist who studies the invasive plant Phragmites was part of an international research team that found that the most significant factor in determining whether a plant will become invasive is ...

Recommended for you

Nanoscale Lamb wave-driven motors in nonliquid environments

March 19, 2019

Light driven movement is challenging in nonliquid environments as micro-sized objects can experience strong dry adhesion to contact surfaces and resist movement. In a recent study, Jinsheng Lu and co-workers at the College ...

OSIRIS-REx reveals asteroid Bennu has big surprises

March 19, 2019

A NASA spacecraft that will return a sample of a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu to Earth in 2023 made the first-ever close-up observations of particle plumes erupting from an asteroid's surface. Bennu also revealed itself ...

The powerful meteor that no one saw (except satellites)

March 19, 2019

At precisely 11:48 am on December 18, 2018, a large space rock heading straight for Earth at a speed of 19 miles per second exploded into a vast ball of fire as it entered the atmosphere, 15.9 miles above the Bering Sea.

Revealing the rules behind virus scaffold construction

March 19, 2019

A team of researchers including Northwestern Engineering faculty has expanded the understanding of how virus shells self-assemble, an important step toward developing techniques that use viruses as vehicles to deliver targeted ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

bartv
1 / 5 (1) 53 minutes ago
Wow. Author is trying hard to link rabbits eating DNA to climate change. When will this nonsense stope?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.