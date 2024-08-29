Queen Mary, University of London was known as Queen Mary and Westfield College until 2000. Queen Mary is a constituent college of the University of London. Queen Mary has a staff of over 3,000 and offers degrees and programmes across 21 academic departments and institutes within three sections. The sectors include, Science and Engineering, Humanities, Social Sciences and Laws and Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry. The medical school traces its roots to 1123 AD.

