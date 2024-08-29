Queen Mary, University of London was known as Queen Mary and Westfield College until 2000. Queen Mary is a constituent college of the University of London. Queen Mary has a staff of over 3,000 and offers degrees and programmes across 21 academic departments and institutes within three sections. The sectors include, Science and Engineering, Humanities, Social Sciences and Laws and Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry. The medical school traces its roots to 1123 AD.

Scientists discover how starfish get 'legless'

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have made a discovery about how starfish manage to survive predatory attacks by shedding their own limbs. The team has identified a neurohormone responsible for triggering this ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 29, 2024

Wheat waste: A phosphorus crisis?

Experiments published in Food and Energy Security by scientists at Queen Mary University of London and Royal Botanic Gardens suggest that we are globally wasting huge amounts of phosphorus.

Plants & Animals

Aug 5, 2024

New study simulates gravitational waves from failing warp drive

Imagine a spaceship driven not by engines, but by compressing the spacetime in front of it. That's the realm of science fiction, right? Well, not entirely. Physicists have been exploring the theoretical possibility of "warp ...

Astronomy

Jul 29, 2024

Scientists assess how large dinosaurs could really get

A new study by Dr. Jordan Mallon of the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Canada and Dr. David Hone of Queen Mary University of London, U.K., looks at the maximum possible sizes of dinosaurs. It is published in the journal ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Jul 24, 2024

Ancient microbes offer clues to how complex life evolved

A new study published in Science Advances reveals a surprising twist in the evolutionary history of complex life. Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have discovered that a single-celled organism, a close relative ...

Evolution

Jul 16, 2024

