Metal innovation offers a unique, cost-effective option for plumbing and manufacturing industries

March 15, 2019 by Chris Adam, Purdue University
Metal innovation offers a unique, cost-effective option for plumbing and manufacturing industries
A new copper-manganese alloy innovation from Purdue University offers a unique option for the plumbing and manufacturing industries. Credit: Purdue University

A discovery made by researchers to help ensure water safety may have applications that reach far beyond plumbing. The researchers wanted to find alternative lead-free bronze alloys for use in water valves and the plumbing systems for more than 10 million homes in the United States.

The use of lead in such systems is greatly restricted in the United States because of health concerns. Purdue University's team found new copper-manganese that have higher strength and better castability compared to the current lead-free alternatives.

"Our alloys have been shown to have superior overall mechanical properties compared to other cast, lead-free alternatives," said Kevin Trumble, a professor of materials engineering at Purdue and director of the Purdue Center for Metal Casting Research, who led the research team. "We are helping to meet the growing need for new alloys with superior mechanical properties, especially amid an increasing amount of government regulation requiring industries to reduce the lead content they use."

Plumbing fitting and valve manufacturers have traditionally used small additions of lead to improve machinability of the bronze alloys and to plug the continuous shrinkage porosity that develops because of their wide freezing range in casting. Those manufacturers have spent the past decade trying to find lead substitutes, such as bismuth, that are easy to use and affordable.

Metal innovation offers a unique, cost-effective option for plumbing and manufacturing industries
Purdue cast Cu-Mn alloy showing non-dendritic or cellular structure, completely free of solidification microporosity. Credit: Purdue University
"These alloys solidify over a very narrow temperature range and are completely free of microscopic shrinkage porosity and have higher strength, so thinner-walled castings can be used compared to their counterparts," Trumble said. "We have proven their effectiveness as feasible, cost-effective alternatives for and marine components, and now we are turning our attention to many other potential applications for our discovery."

The Purdue researchers are testing their alloy on various valves, fittings and fixtures outside the and marine industries. Trumble said the economic advantages of using manganese, which is a more affordable alternative to other options, has been drawing interest from manufacturers across several industries.

Explore further: New alloy to solve lead problem in drinking water

Related Stories

New alloy to solve lead problem in drinking water

November 29, 2018

Material scientists at UNSW Sydney have come up with a lead-free brass alloy to replace traditional plumbing brass materials that have been shown to leach lead into drinking water.

Recommended for you

Quantum sensing method measures minuscule magnetic fields

March 15, 2019

A new way of measuring atomic-scale magnetic fields with great precision, not only up and down but sideways as well, has been developed by researchers at MIT. The new tool could be useful in applications as diverse as mapping ...

Cooking up alien atmospheres on Earth

March 15, 2019

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are cooking up an alien atmosphere right here on Earth. In a new study, JPL scientists used a high-temperature "oven" to heat a mixture of hydrogen ...

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

A new approach to drugging a difficult cancer target

March 15, 2019

One of the most common cancer-promoting genes, known as Myc, is also one of the most difficult to target with drugs. Scientists have long tried to develop drugs that block the Myc protein, but so far their efforts have not ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.