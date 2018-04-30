Team takes the guesswork out of discovering new high-entropy alloys

May 1, 2018, Ames Laboratory
Team takes the guesswork out of discovering new high-entropy alloys
This is a scanning electron microscope backscattering image of the alloy  Mo/W/Ta/Ti/Zr, with  the brighter contrast showing (Mo, W, Ta)-based solid solution, while the darker phase is the (Ti, Zr)-rich phase. Credit: Ames Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has developed a method of computational analysis that can help predict the composition and properties of as-yet unmade high performance alloys.

These are made up of multiple elements (four or more) and highly sought after for their simple structures, excellent mechanical properties over a wide range of temperatures, and improved oxidation or corrosion resistance. Advancements in these materials could lead to enhanced jet engine performance and fuel efficiency, as well as other applications in industries where mechanical parts must operate in harsh environments.

"What's traditionally been done in materials design is tweaking what we know about materials that have already been discovered, and we know that even small changes in the of can result in big changes to their properties," said Duane Johnson, Ames Laboratory scientist and computational theorist. "But that means there's a ton of undiscovered territory out there, especially in alloys made of four or more elements."

Given the sheer number of possible alloy composition combinations, it would be difficult for experimentalists to know where to look for the next new high-entropy alloy. Not only that, high-entropy alloys are notoriously difficult to make, requiring expensive materials and specialty processing techniques. Even then, attempts in a laboratory don't guarantee that a theoretically possible compound is physically possible, let alone potentially useful.

"A good place to start then," said Johnson, "is being able to tell experimentalists where NOT to look." Using a high-throughput computational approach, the researchers used a unique electronic-structure method to predict properties of any arbitrary high-entropy-alloy composition, simultaneously assessing their ability to form a solid-solution in simple structures, their atomic ordering, their chemical stability, and their mechanical properties at changing temperatures.

"Our calculations answer a number of questions, the most important being 'is it even worth looking here?'" said Johnson. "We can narrow down the design space for multi-component systems, and circle the area(s) on which to focus for the most promising materials for investigation or development."

The research is further discussed in the paper, "Design of high-strength refractory complex solid-solution alloys," authored by Prashant Singh, Aayush Sharma, A.V. Smirnov, Mouhamad S. Diallo, Pratik K. Ray, Ganesh Balasubramanian and Duane D. Johnson; and published in npj Computational Materials.

Explore further: Clever simulation scheme helps identify the most promising compositions of two-dimensional materials

More information: Prashant Singh et al. Design of high-strength refractory complex solid-solution alloys, npj Computational Materials (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41524-018-0072-0

Related Stories

The computational hunt for weird and unusual tech materials

April 20, 2016

Scientists at U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory are turning to the world of computation to guide their search for the next new material. Their program uses software code developed to map and predict the distinct ...

Accelerated analysis of the stability of complex alloys

December 22, 2017

Material scientists at Ruhr-Universität Bochum are able to determine if a new material remains stable under temperature load within the space of a few days. They have developed a novel process for analysing, for example, ...

Electron spin brings order to high entropy alloys

April 22, 2015

Researchers from North Carolina State University have discovered that electron spin brings a previously unknown degree of order to the high entropy alloy nickel iron chromium cobalt (NiFeCrCo) - and may play a role in giving ...

Mixing up a batch of stronger metals

April 14, 2015

Just as a delicate balance of ingredients determines the tastiness of a cookie or cake, the specific ratio of metals in an alloy determines desirable qualities of the new metal, such as improved strength or lightness.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.