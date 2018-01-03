Inclusion of a crop model in a climate model

March 26, 2019, Chinese Academy of Sciences
crops
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Crop models are parameterization schemes that simulate the processes of crop development and production. Their inclusion in climate models can promote the simulation ability of climate models, according to Dr. Jing Zou at the Institute of Oceanographic Instrumentation, Qilu University of Technology.

Dr. Jing Zou and his co-researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences/Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences/Zhejiang Institute of Meteorological Sciences, developed a new crop-climate coupled model and published their results on its evaluation in Advances of Atmospheric Sciences.

"Most previous studies coupled a single crop model into a climate model," explains Dr. Zou, "but we considered three crop types with different farming systems in this study. We chose rice, wheat and maize, which cover 81% of the cereal-crop planting area in China. We further distinguished these crops in terms of different farming systems to provide more detailed descriptions about the actual crop planting. For example, and spring wheat are different in our model," he adds.

According to their findings, the new crop-climate model has an excellent ability in simulating crop phenology, and offers a slight correction of the bias in the original climate model in some typical areas.

"Our new model provides a good tool to investigate the relationship between crop development and for global change studies," says Dr. Zou. "The expectation is that the model can be applied in food production or , if further promotion of the model's accuracy and parameter optimization is achieved in future work," he adds.

Explore further: Predicting the effect of climate change on crop yields

More information: Jing Zou et al, Coupling of a Regional Climate Model with a Crop Development Model and Evaluation of the Coupled Model across China, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-018-8160-0

Related Stories

Climate changes require better adaptation to drought

October 17, 2018

Europe's future climate will be characterised by more frequent heat waves and more widespread drought. Heat and drought will both challenge crop production, but drought in particular will be a problem—especially for spring ...

Whether wheat weathers heat waves

June 20, 2018

A heat wave sweeps through a city and people swelter, running indoors to find air conditioning. But crops out in a field aren't so lucky. For them, there is no escape.

Climate model predictions are telling a consistent story

November 23, 2016

Three independent methods of modelling climate change impact on yield display the same bleak tendency: When global temperature increases, wheat yield will decline. This is demonstrated in a study carried out by an international ...

Recommended for you

Autonomous weed control via smart robots

March 27, 2019

Driving across Iowa, Hendrik J. Viljoen, distinguished professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Nebraska, noticed that soybean fields were becoming increasingly infested with weeds each season. ...

A direct current (DC) remote cloak to hide arbitrary objects

March 27, 2019

The ability to hide an arbitrary object with a cloak at a distance from the object is a unique task in photonics research, although the phenomenon is yet to be realized in practice. In a recent study now published in Light: ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.