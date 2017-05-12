Climate change will cut cereal yields, model predicts—technological advances could offset those losses

May 16, 2017 by Pat Bailey

Climate change will likely cause wheat and barley yields to decline by 17 to 33 percent by the end of the century, predicts a new statistical model developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and Cornell University.

The study, based on 65 years of weather records and wheat and barley yield data from France, provides some of the first evidence of the negative effects of warming on wheat and barley yields in Western Europe. The findings are reported online in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

The study is of particular importance because wheat is the most widely grown crop in the world and, along with rice, one of the top two sources of calories for human consumption.

"This is not to be interpreted as saying that yield will decrease regardless of any technological improvements that may be made in the future," said co-author Matthew Gammans, a UC Davis graduate student working with Professor Pierre Mérel in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics.

"It does suggest, however, that will lessen the rate of any yield improvements that will be achieved by technological advances," Gammans said.

New statistical model for climate impacts

The new model, developed by Gammans, Mérel and Cornell economist Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, is one of the first flexible statistical models applied to wheat and other cereal crops. Model flexibility, allowing for extremely high or low temperatures to have very different effects than the average temperature, is important in understanding the true effects of temperatures on yields. This model was developed from data spanning 1950 to 2015.

The newly published study focused on three major crops: , barley and spring barley, all of which are primarily watered by rainfall, rather than being irrigated. The winter crops are planted in the fall, lying dormant through the winter and then growing during spring and summer. Spring barley is planted in spring and grows through summer.

Key predictions

Based on the historical weather and yield data, the new model predicted that by the end of the century:

  • Yields are projected to decrease by 21 percent for winter wheat, 17.3 percent for and 33.6 percent for spring barley under the most severe warming scenario.
  • The negative impacts of increased heat during climate warming won't be offset by a decrease in extreme cold temperatures during winter.
  • Possible increases in rainfall would help mitigate the effects of heat stress but would not be sufficient to offset the negative impacts of warming temperatures.

The did predict that if technological improvements continue on their current trajectory, they could offset most of the of climate change. Such improvements could include new heat-tolerant crop varieties and improved farming methods.

"We now want to explore what role adaptation to climate change will play in mitigating negative impacts on yields of , and other cereal grains," Gammans said.

Explore further: Virus infecting Southern Idaho wheat, barley crops, forcing tough choices for growers

More information: Matthew Gammans et al. Negative impacts of climate change on cereal yields: statistical evidence from France, Environmental Research Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aa6b0c

Related Stories

Newly Cloned Gene Key to More Adaptable Wheat Varieties

December 5, 2006

In a research discovery that has practical implications for improving wheat varieties, a team of scientists at the University of California, Davis, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have cloned a gene that controls the ...

Nitrogen guidelines for cereal forages

June 24, 2011

Cereal grains such as wheat and barley are viable alternative hay crops and can provide valuable grazing opportunities. Due to drought resistance, good yields and ability to break pest cycles of perennial crops, annual forages ...

Recommended for you

Understanding changes in extreme precipitation

May 15, 2017

Most climate scientists agree that heavy rainfall will become even more extreme and frequent in a warmer climate. This is because warm air can hold more moisture than cold air, resulting in heavier rainfall.

5 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

SamB
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Climate change will cut cereal yields, model predicts


Those same models predicted that by 2010 the Maldives would be under water.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Those same models predicted that by 2010 the Maldives would be under water.

Erm..no. They predict that by 2100 oceans will rise by about a meter - with the Maledives high point being at 1.8 meters above sea level.

You should really learn to read. Or stop spreading fake news. In any case: you're making yourself look like an uneducated fool.
jeffensley
not rated yet 1 hour ago
In essence what this is saying is.. if we continue to adapt to conditions (something farmers have been doing for centuries) we probably won't notice anything.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
In essence what this is saying is.. if we continue to adapt to conditions (something farmers have been doing for centuries) we probably won't notice anything.

Erm..no. That's not what it is saying, because there is a limit what technology can do.

Just ignoring every problem and saying "scientists will figure out a solution" is not a viable strategy - especially not with a problem that puts us on a tight schedule. Science isn't magic where you just wish for stuff and it becomes true.

It's a bit like believing in Moore's law. Just because it has held up until now there's no reason to believe it will hold forever.

So we have a choice: believe that science will solve the issue in time (and bet our lives on this) or apply a little bit of common sense to prevent the problem in the first place. Seems like a no-brainer which we should do.
jeffensley
not rated yet 57 minutes ago
"It's a bit like believing in Moore's law. Just because it has held up until now there's no reason to believe it will hold forever."

I agree with that statement 100%. My founded faith that Nature and man can and will adapt doesn't mean I believe we should do nothing to address the "greenhouse" side of things... but I'd argue that we're already moving in that direction. Renewables continue to grow as a percentage of our total power generation. Common sense to you is unnecessary increase in government bureaucracy/oversight to me.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.