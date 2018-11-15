German lawmakers raise hurdle for diesel bans

March 15, 2019
A road sign in Hamburg warns motorists that older diesel veichles are banned from using this stretch of the road in the northern
A road sign in Hamburg warns motorists that older diesel veichles are banned from using this stretch of the road in the northern German city

Lawmakers in Germany moved Friday to make bans on older diesel vehicles in city centres less likely, angering environmentalists by backing off strict EU-wide pollution thresholds.

The upper house confirmed a Bundestag (lower house) vote to henceforth deem "disproportionate" driving bans in cities that only slightly exceed air pollution limits.

In practice it will give cities above the European Union's upper limit of an annual average of 40 microgrammes of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) per cubic metre, but less than 50 microgrammes, flexibility to take other measures to reduce air pollution.

"Driving bans are a harsh medicine, and they are only proportionate if it is unlikely other measures will quickly mean the limits are respected," junior environment minister Florian Pronold said Thursday.

Local authorities in Hamburg and Stuttgart have in recent months bowed to court orders for exclusion zones on older cars using the fuel in a bid to reduce pollution, with other cities including capital Berlin set to follow suit.

Those rulings were based on the EU of 40 microgrammes of NO2.

Numerous German cities have NO2 levels above 50 microgrammes per cubic metre.

An environmentalist group that successfully sued for many of the diesel bans in heavily-polluted cities criticised the move.

"The EU... makes unmistakeably clear that the Europe-wide threshold is set at 40 microgrammes and must be met, with no ifs or buts," Juergen Resch, director of the Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), said in a Thursday statement.

"Diesel bans are the last measure that is both possible and proportional to achieve clean air... however much the may bristle at them," he added.

On top of the looser threshold, lawmakers also exempted the newest diesels conforming to the "Euro 6" standard, as well as refitted older vehicles and municipal services like rubbish collection and buses from possible bans.

And they ordered that any exclusion zone should be enforced only with mobile spot checks, rather than dragnet-style data collection.

Nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants emitted by diesel vehicles have become a new headache for Germany's powerful car industry, which turned to the fuel to reduce output of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.

Especially since car giant Volkswagen's 2015 admission to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting, the manufacturers have been scrambling to catch up to foreign competitors in the race to build emissions-free electric vehicles.

But Berlin has faced accusations it is going too easy on the firms, fearing voter backlash if car industry jobs vanish or drivers' access to cities is restricted.

Explore further: Germany tweaks law to limit diesel car bans

Related Stories

Germany tweaks law to limit diesel car bans

November 15, 2018

The German government will ease air pollution law so as to spare cities that only slightly exceed limits on harmful nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from diesel vehicle bans, ministers agreed Thursday, sparking sharp criticsm by environmentalists.

German court orders diesel bans in Cologne, Bonn

November 8, 2018

A German court Thursday ordered Cologne and Bonn to join a slew of cities in banning older diesels from its roads to combat air pollution, as the government struggled to reach a deal with carmakers on cleaning up the cars.

Hamburg is first German city to order diesel bans

May 23, 2018

Authorities in Hamburg said Wednesday they would ban some diesel vehicles from two major arteries to improve air quality, making the German port city the first to take the long-feared step.

Court orders diesel ban on major Berlin roads

October 9, 2018

Berlin could shut out diesel drivers from major arterial roads next year, after a court Tuesday ordered the German capital to follow in the footsteps of Hamburg, Frankfurt and Stuttgart with exclusion zones.

Recommended for you

Quantum sensing method measures minuscule magnetic fields

March 15, 2019

A new way of measuring atomic-scale magnetic fields with great precision, not only up and down but sideways as well, has been developed by researchers at MIT. The new tool could be useful in applications as diverse as mapping ...

Cooking up alien atmospheres on Earth

March 15, 2019

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are cooking up an alien atmosphere right here on Earth. In a new study, JPL scientists used a high-temperature "oven" to heat a mixture of hydrogen ...

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

A new approach to drugging a difficult cancer target

March 15, 2019

One of the most common cancer-promoting genes, known as Myc, is also one of the most difficult to target with drugs. Scientists have long tried to develop drugs that block the Myc protein, but so far their efforts have not ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.