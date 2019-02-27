Geneva show has electrics, sports cars and a VW dune buggy

March 5, 2019
This undated picture provided by the Volkswagen car manufacturer shows a Volkswagen Buggy electric car. The new Volkswagen Buggy will be presented at the 'Geneva International Motor Show' which takes place in Geneva, Switzerland, from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. (Volkswagen via AP)

Carmakers at the Geneva International Motor Show are unveiling new electric vehicles they hope will transform the industry as well as the high-end sports cars that are a fixture at the show.

Volvo Car Group's Polestar is showing off a -powered compact car while Volkswagen is touting the whimsical ID. Buggy electric, a dune buggy with waterproof seats and holes to drain off the water after surfing. Honda is also showing a battery vehicle.

Lamborghini has the Huracan EVO Spyder convertible with a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph). Pininfarina on Tuesday unveiled the Battista, a battery powered speedster that can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than two seconds.

European automakers are rolling out more to meeting tougher limits on .

Volkswagen to devote 3 German plants to electric car push

November 14, 2018

German automaker Volkswagen will convert three factories in Germany to manufacture electric cars, ramping up production of zero-local emission cars ahead of tougher European emissions standards, the company said Wednesday.

VW wants to storm car market with cheaper electric model

November 16, 2018

Volkswagen intends to invest 44 billion euros ($50 billion) in the electric and autonomous car technologies expected to reshape the industry—and said it would make battery-powered vehicles more accessible to mass-market ...

Volvo unveils driverless electric bus in Singapore

March 5, 2019

Volvo and a Singapore university unveiled a driverless electric bus Tuesday that will soon undergo tests in the city-state, the latest move towards rolling out autonomous vehicles for public transport.

