March 1, 2019

Business leaders, lawmakers to Amazon: please come back to NY

Amazon had promised the sprawling complex in the New York borough of Queens would create 25,000 jobs
Amazon had promised the sprawling complex in the New York borough of Queens would create 25,000 jobs

Top business leaders, lawmakers and others are urging Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos to reconsider his decision not to move forward with plans for a new headquarters in New York, to build an "exciting future" for the city.

In an open letter to appear in Friday's edition of The New York Times, the 80-odd signatories—from bank CEOs to church leaders and the head of US airline JetBlue—acknowledged the "rough" that thwarted the project, but chalked it up to "New York charm."

In mid-February, Amazon abandoned its plans for a new headquarters in New York, to be located in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, blaming opposition from angry at the huge subsidies on offer.

"New York attracts the best, most diverse talent from across the globe. We are a dynamic new center of the country's most inclusive tech economy," the open letter said.

"We all hope you reconsider and join us in building the exciting future of New York."

They said the online retail giant's proposed New York campus would be a "tremendous benefit to residents and in the surrounding communities."

Also on the list of signatories are several current members of Congress representing New York.

Long Island City was one of two locations chosen last year for Amazon's so-called "HQ2"—the other project in the suburbs of the US capital Washington will move forward.

The online retail giant had promised the sprawling complex would create 25,000 jobs in New York—and possibly 40,000 by 2034—in exchange for nearly $3 billion in state and incentives.

The New York plan had been endorsed by Mayor Bill De Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

But it ran into fierce opposition from some local politicians and community activists, including newly elected Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district borders the New York site.

But those who signed the open letter wrote: "A clear majority of New Yorkers support this project and were disappointed by your decision not to proceed."

The letter says Cuomo would "take personal responsibility" for getting state approval of the project.

The New York Times has reported that Cuomo, a Democrat, has had several meetings with Amazon leaders in a bid to reverse the decision.

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the letter.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Business leaders, lawmakers to Amazon: please come back to NY (2019, March 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-business-leaders-lawmakers-amazon-ny.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amazon reconsidering move to New York: report
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)