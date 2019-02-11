Amazon drops plan for New York headquarters

February 14, 2019
Amazon dropped its plans for a new headquarters in New York City following a series of protests including this one on November 2
Amazon dropped its plans for a new headquarters in New York City following a series of protests including this one on November 26

Amazon announced Thursday it was abandoning plans for a new headquarters site in New York City, citing opposition from local politicians angry at the huge subsidies being offered to one of the world's most successful companies.

The New York neighborhood of Long Island City had been one of two locations Amazon selected last year after a long search for a second headquarters or "HQ2." The online giant promised the sprawling complex would create 25,000 new jobs—in exchange for nearly $3 billion in state and incentives.

"While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project," Amazon said in a statement.

"We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion—we love New York, its incomparable dynamism, people, and culture—and particularly the community of Long Island City, where we have gotten to know so many optimistic, forward-leaning community leaders, small business owners, and residents."

Amazon said it would "continue growing" its workforce in New York which includes some 5,000 people.

Amazon said it would not reopen the bidding process but would "proceed as planned" with a headquarters site in Northern Virginia and a logistics center in Nashville, Tennessee.

It added that it "will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the US and Canada."

The New York plan had been endorsed by Mayor Bill De Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo, but ran into fierce opposition from some local politicians and community activists, including newly elected Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district borders the New York site.

In addition to complaints about the scale of the incentives, critics voiced concerns that the promised jobs could inflate an already overpriced housing market and strain infrastructure.

Amazon, the dominant online retail giant which also operates services in , streaming media and , began seeking a new headquarters, saying it was outgrowing its current home in Seattle, Washington.

Explore further: Amazon reconsidering move to New York: report

Related Stories

Amazon reconsidering move to New York: report

February 8, 2019

Amazon is rethinking its decision to create an additional headquarters in New York City amid opposition from key political leaders and protests in the community, The Washington Post reported Friday.

NYC mayor defends Amazon deal at state budget hearing

February 11, 2019

It was "mission critical" for New York City to land one of Amazon's second headquarters and the tens of thousands of jobs the company promises to create, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, just days after a report said the ...

Scores protest against new Amazon HQ in Queens, NY

November 14, 2018

Around 100 people on Wednesday protested against Amazon's impending arrival in New York's borough of Queens, condemning $3 billion in tax breaks and incentives, and worried ordinary families will be pushed out by gentrification.

Recommended for you

Global energy demand to soar one third by 2040: BP

February 14, 2019

Global energy demand will surge by a third over the next two decades on advancing prosperity, but Indian demand growth will eclipse that of flagging giant China, Britain's BP forecast Thursday.

Giant flare detected on an L dwarf

February 14, 2019

European astronomers have spotted a giant white-light flare on the ultracool L dwarf designated ULAS J224940.13-011236.9. The newly detected flare is one of the largest flares ever observed from an ultracool dwarf. The discovery ...

On the origin of B1 cells

February 14, 2019

A new MDC study may resolve a decades-old debate in immunology. A team led by Professor Klaus Rajewsky reports in Science that distinct progenitor cells are not required for the development of B1 cells. Instead, the team's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.