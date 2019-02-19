More sustainable conversion of amino acids using light instead of with heat

February 20, 2019, Eindhoven University of Technology
More sustainable conversion of amino acids using light instead of with heat
Cecilia Bottecchia. Credit: Angeline Swinkels

Ph.D. candidate Cecilia Bottecchia was one of the first to succeed in converting amino acids, which can be used for medication, with the help of visible light. This is more sustainable than conventional methods, in which the conversion is powered by heating. She used photocatalysts to capture the light and to direct the energy to the desired chemical reactions. Bottecchia obtained her Ph.D. with distinction on 20 February.

The idea of using to drive chemical reactions is not new. But for biomolecules, such as amino acids, it wasn't very suitable because most biomolecules only absorb UV light. Theoretically, UV light could be used, but UV lamps are unhealthy for people and are so energetic that they break down the molecules. So a method that works with is very desirable.

Bottecchia was able to realize this, not only by designing the right photocatalytic molecules, but also the corresponding reactors. An important requirement was that the light could easily reach the amino acids. She therefore used microreactors, with very thin, transparent reaction channels, which ensures optimum light admission throughout the entire mixture.

The method that she realized is extremely fast. In the conventional method, the amino acids are strongly diluted in a reaction vessel that is heated, and react relatively slowly. In Bottecchia's method, with the microreactor, the amino acids flow through the reactor in a concentrated form and react quickly, within a matter of seconds. Heating is not necessary, which saves a lot of energy. Light is required, and that can be any type of visible light, the researcher showed. Sunlight is an option, but also LED light is suitable. The new method also has a higher yield than the old one: a higher percentage of the is converted into the desired product.

Another plus: biomolecules often degrade at . So a method that works at is better than a method that works with heating. With her new light-driven method, the Italian researcher was able to run certain , which until now were not possible because the biomolecules in question were degraded prematurely by heating.

Also remarkable is the fact that Bottecchia during her doctoral research worked on an automated system for the Stern-Volmer analysis, which is a time consuming lab test that needs to be done frequently. The machine that came out of it now saves researchers a lot of time and effort.

The title of the Ph.D. thesis is Photocatalytic modification of bioactive molecules in continuous-flow microreactors. The promoter of Bottecchia is Dr. Timothy Noël from the group Micro Flow Chemistry and Synthetic Methodology.

Explore further: Chirality in real time

Related Stories

Chirality in real time

January 11, 2019

Distinguishing between left-handed and right-handed (chiral) molecules is crucial in chemistry and the life sciences, and is commonly achieved using a method called circular dichroism. However, during biochemical reactions, ...

Body building supplement could be bad for the brain

February 7, 2019

People taking the protein supplement L-norvaline should be aware of its potential for harm, scientists say. L-norvaline is an ingredient widely used in body building supplements and is promoted as a compound that can boost ...

Folding biomolecule model shows how form dictates function

September 13, 2017

Proteins are fundamental macromolecules for life, with a diversity of functions, like acting as channels through cellular walls, catalysers, DNA benders, etc. When it comes to these functions, what matters is the layout of ...

Recommended for you

Physicists 'flash-freeze' crystal of 150 ions

February 20, 2019

Physicists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have "flash-frozen" a flat crystal of 150 beryllium ions (electrically charged atoms), opening new possibilities for simulating magnetism at the quantum ...

The holy grail of nanowire production

February 20, 2019

Nanowires have the potential to revolutionize the technology around us. Measuring just 5-100 nanometers in diameter (a nanometer is a millionth of a millimeter), these tiny, needle-shaped crystalline structures can alter ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.