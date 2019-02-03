Radio frequency energy heats up interest in low-temperature nanocatalysts

February 4, 2019 by Paul Boisvert, US Department of Energy
Radio frequency energy heats up interest in low-temperature nanocatalysts
Louisiana State University researchers used RF fields to heat iron oxide nanoparticles attached to petroleum molecules to achieve more energy efficient catalytic reactions. Credit: ORNL/Genevieve Martin

Worldwide, the chemical industry uses catalysts—substances that facilitate chemical reactions—in about 90% of all chemical manufacturing processes as a means of optimizing energy use and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The sheer scope of the catalysis sector suggests that any reductions in energy consumption for certain chemical processes could have substantial economic and environmental impacts.

Scientists from Louisiana State University (LSU) are using neutrons at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to study the effects of employing an alternating to produce low-temperature catalytic reactions by heating iron oxide nanoparticles with hydrocarbon molecules attached to the nanoparticle surface. The researchers used a radio frequency (RF) generator to stimulate the nanoparticles, transferring the generated heat to the individual hydrocarbon molecules and restructuring their chemical bonds to produce value-added products.

"We want to significantly reduce and increase catalytic reaction efficiencies by isolating heat generation to the location of the molecule, instead of heating entire reactors to extremely ," said James Dorman, professor for the Department of Chemical Engineering at LSU. "Lowering overall process temperatures during catalysis also reduces the formation of coke and unwanted by-products, such as greenhouse gas emissions."

The team exposed its samples to an RF field in a laboratory chamber, immersed them afterward in to freeze everything in place, and then observed the results using neutron-based at the VISION beamline located at ORNL's Spallation Neutron Source. Neutron scattering combined with vibrational spectroscopy is an ideal method to study energy transfer across inorganic-organic interfaces.

LSU researchers are currently developing advanced methods of synthesizing and modifying their shape to control a sample's surface sites involved in adsorption and surface reactions. Various particle morphologies, including spheres, cubes, and hexagons, can be produced to optimize their use in different catalytic applications.

"One of our biggest challenges is to control the process of synthesizing nanoparticles and optimizing their morphology at the same time," said Natalia da Silva Moura, a graduate student in Dorman's group at LSU. "The neutron data enables us to see how each shape interacts with our target molecules and then improve the design to maximize the efficiency of the localized heating and reactions."

Part of the experiment includes pulsing the RF field to limit the reaction and prevent the formation of coke on the surface. Of particular interest is the amount of energy transfer caused during heating as a function of the magnetic field's frequency and strength. Once this relationship is understood, the scientists plan to develop new catalysts to drive reactions down alternative pathways that increase selectivity and yield without the need to apply high temperatures, which will help meet a US Department of Energy (DOE) goal for increased energy efficiency in US industry.

Explore further: Harnessing light for a solar-powered chemical industry

Related Stories

Researchers find new ways to harness wasted methane

January 21, 2019

The primary component of natural gas, methane, is itself a potent greenhouse gas. A recent study, affiliated with South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has unveiled a high performance catalyst ...

Visualizing chemical reactions on bimetal surfaces

July 26, 2018

Catalysts are the result of chemists seeking to unravel the beauty of molecules and the mystery of chemical reactions. Professor Jeong Young Park, whose research focuses on catalytic chemical reactions, is no exception. His ...

Optimizing electric fields yields better catalysts

January 22, 2019

Industries rely on catalysts. These materials lessen the energy used in refining oil, manufacturing plastics, and much more. Catalysts can also mean less waste is produced. Better catalysts would benefit industries and the ...

Recommended for you

Giant impacts caused by interplanetary collisions

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have found fresh evidence for significant planetary diversity within a single exoplanet system, suggesting that giant high-speed collisions are partly responsible for planetary evolution.

Scientists find new and smaller CRISPR gene editor: CasX

February 5, 2019

In a mere seven years, Cas9 has shown itself to be a formidable gene editor, employed in humans, plants, animals and bacteria to quickly and accurately cut and splice DNA, transforming biology and opening new avenues for ...

Dung beetles navigate better under a full moon

February 5, 2019

Of all nocturnal animals, only dung beetles can hold their course using polarized moonlight. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have now shown that beetles can use polarized light when its signal strength is weak, which ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.