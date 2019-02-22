Image: Electron backscatter diffraction view of hybrid 3-D-printed metal part

February 28, 2019, European Space Agency
Image: electron backscatter diffraction view of hybrid 3-D-printed metal part
Credit: Balmar/Institute of Metals and Technology, Slovenia

A colourful microscopic view of a single piece of space-quality Inconel super alloy processed using two different 3-D printing techniques; this is a close-up of the boundary layer between them.

The left side was produced using 'direct energy deposition' based on laser melting of metal powder feedstock, while the right side was made through 'powder bed fusion', involving the deposition then melting of powder.

This micrograph of the resulting hybrid part is based on a technique called . An was reflected off the crystalline metallic surfaces to reveal subtle details of their composition. The patches reveal different grains and the various colours depict the differing orientations of these grains.

The part was produced as part of an ESA General Support Technology Programme project with the Balmar company and the Institute of Metals and Technology in Slovenia, an Associate Member State of ESA.

ESA is working with research institutes and companies across Europe on its Advanced Manufacturing initiative, harnessing 3-D printing and other emerging manufacturing techniques to change the way space missions are made.

Explore further: Finding keyholes in metals 3-D printing

Related Stories

Finding keyholes in metals 3-D printing

February 22, 2019

Additive manufacturing's promise to revolutionize industry is constrained by a widespread problem: tiny gas pockets in the final product, which can lead to cracks and other failures.

Nanoparticles improve the strength of metallic alloys

June 28, 2017

Superalloys are the wonder materials of metallurgy. By fine-tuning their composition, scientists can increase mechanical strength and improve resistance to corrosion and high-temperature shape changes. A*STAR researchers ...

Aluminum on the way to titanium strength

October 10, 2018

NUST MISIS scientists have proposed a technology that can double the strength of composites obtained by 3-D printing from aluminum powder, and advance the characteristics of these products to the quality of titanium alloys: ...

Recommended for you

Clues to Martian life found in Chilean desert

February 28, 2019

A robotic rover deployed in the most Mars-like environment on Earth, the Atacama Desert in Chile, has successfully recovered subsurface soil samples during a trial mission to find signs of life. The samples contained unusual ...

More support for Planet Nine

February 27, 2019

Corresponding with the three-year anniversary of their announcement hypothesizing the existence of a ninth planet in the solar system, Caltech's Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin are publishing a pair of papers analyzing ...

Yeast produce low-cost, high-quality cannabinoids

February 27, 2019

University of California, Berkeley, synthetic biologists have engineered brewer's yeast to produce marijuana's main ingredients—mind-altering THC and non-psychoactive CBD—as well as novel cannabinoids not found in the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.