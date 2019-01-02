Breakthrough in photonics—data-transmitting light signal gets power boost from nanosized amplifier

February 5, 2019, Aalto University
Breakthrough in photonics: data-transmitting light signal gets power boost from nanosized amplifier
The researchers made their breakthrough with the help of a Finnish invention: the atomic layer deposition method. Credit: Antti Matikainen

Light is more energy-efficient and a faster way of transferring data than electricity. Until now, the rapid attenuation of light signals in microchips has prevented the use of light as a source of an information signal.

With international collaboration, researchers at Aalto University have now developed a nanosized amplifier to help light signals propagate through microchips. In their study published in Nature Communications, the researchers show that signal attenuation can be significantly reduced when data is transferred inside a microchip, for example, from one processor to another.

"Photonics, or light transfer that is already widely used in , is increasingly being used by microcircuit systems because light is a more energy efficient and faster way of transferring data than electricity. The increase in information also requires an increase in performance. Boosting performance through electronic methods is getting to be very difficult, which is why we're looking towards photonics for answers," says doctoral candidate John Rönn.

Help from atomic layer deposition

The researchers made their breakthrough with the help of a Finnish invention: the . According to the team, the method is ideal for processing various kinds of microcircuits, as it plays an important role in manufacturing today's microprocessors.

So far, the atomic layer deposition method has been used mainly in electronic applications. However, the newly released study indicates that possible applications also exist in photonics. In the development of photonics, new components must also ideally work with electricity—that is, in electronics.

"Silicon is a key material in electronics, and that's why it's also included in our light amplifiers together with the amplification element erbium," Rönn says.

"Today's compound semiconductors, which are used, for instance, in LED technology, can also be used effectively in light amplification. That being said, most compound semiconductors are not compatible with silicon, which is a problem for mass production."

The study showed that a light signal can be potentially boosted in all kinds of structures and that the structure of a microchip is not limited to a specific type. The results indicate that atomic layer deposition is a promising method for developing processes.

"Our international collaboration made a breakthrough with one component: a nanosized amplifier. The amplification that we got was very significant. But we'll still need more components before can completely replace electricity in data transfer systems. The first are in nanolasers, and in sending and amplifying data," says Professor Zhipei Sun.

Explore further: Russian researchers explore the prospects for creating photonic integrated circuits

More information: John Rönn et al. Ultra-high on-chip optical gain in erbium-based hybrid slot waveguides, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08369-w

Related Stories

Integrating optical components into existing chip designs

April 19, 2018

Two and a half years ago, a team of researchers led by groups at MIT, the University of California at Berkeley, and Boston University announced a milestone: the fabrication of a working microprocessor, built using only existing ...

A silicon-nanoparticlephotonic waveguide

July 16, 2018

A new way to efficiently guide light at tiny scales has been demonstrated by an all-A*STAR team. Their method, which involves lining up silicon nanoparticles, is promising for applications such as light-based integrated circuits, ...

More efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

February 2, 2017

The electronic data connections within and between microchips are increasingly becoming a bottleneck in the exponential growth of data traffic worldwide. Optical connections are the obvious successors but optical data transmission ...

Recommended for you

Explaining a universe composed of matter

February 4, 2019

The universe consists of a massive imbalance between matter and antimatter. Antimatter and matter are actually the same, but have opposite charges, but there's hardly any antimatter in the observable universe, including the ...

Adaptive models capture complexity of the brain and behavior

February 1, 2019

For the scientists that study animal behavior, even the simplest roundworm poses huge challenges. The movement of squirming worms, flocking birds and walking humans changes from moment to moment, in ways that the naked eye ...

Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

February 1, 2019

Researchers have found that certain ultra-thin magnetic materials can switch from insulator to conductor under high pressure, a phenomenon that could be used in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage ...

Current generation via quantum proton transfer

February 1, 2019

NIMS and Hokkaido University jointly discovered that proton transfer in electrochemical reactions is governed by the quantum tunneling effect (QTE) under the specific conditions. In addition, they made a first ever observation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.