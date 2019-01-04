Trump to Apple: 'Make your product in the United States'

President Donald Trump called on Apple Friday to make its iPhones in the United States, saying that China is "the biggest beneficiary" of the California tech giant.

Trump's comments marked his latest effort to press US firms to bring back manufacturing amid a simmering trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Trump told reporters at the White House: "I told (Apple CEO) Tim Cook, who is a friend of mine, who I like a lot, make your product in the United States. Build those big beautiful plants that go on for miles it seems, build those plants in the United States."

The US president said "China is the biggest beneficiary of Apple" because smartphones are assembled in the country.

