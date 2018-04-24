Trump meets with Apple CEO at White House to talk trade

Apple CEO Tim Cook and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump has met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the White House to discuss trade as he engages in negotiations around the globe.

Trump tweeted before the meeting Wednesday that they would be "talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade."

The president met with Cook in the Oval Office a day after the leader of the technology giant attended Trump's state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump has criticized Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. on Twitter over its decision not to cooperate with law enforcement on breaching its phone encryption and for the size of its iPhone screens. But Trump has praised the company's planned investment in the U.S. after last year's tax cuts.

