Don't ask Siri about Donald Trump today

November 23, 2018 by Eli Blumenthal, Usa Today

Politics are bound to be a topic of conversation at Thanksgiving meals across the country today. Whether someone at your meal decides to share their thoughts on the state of America in 2018 is up to them.

One thing you shouldn't do: ask Siri about Donald Trump or how old the president is.

In an apparent glitch first spotted by The Verge, asking Siri the question "who is Donald Trump" or "how old is Donald Trump" returns an image of male genitalia in place of a picture of the 45th president of the United States.

USA TODAY was able to replicate the glitchwhen asking Siri "who is Donald Trump" on an iPhone X on Thursday evening.

Apple currently seems to have disabled showing images when those questions are asked. When asking now, the digital assistant returns a series of links to various websites and an imageless Wolfram Alpha result when asking about his age.

Asking the same questions to Google's Assistant showed proper images of Trump. Siri returned proper pages, and images, when asking about former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how this glitch occurred or what it is doing to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Explore further: Trump meets with Apple CEO at White House to talk trade

Related Stories

Trump doesn't rule out 'amended' Obamacare: WSJ

November 11, 2016

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he will consider an "amended" version of Barack Obama's signature health care law—a sign of a shift in position after repeatedly vowing on the campaign trail that he would repeal ...

Apple, where's the smarter Siri in iOS 12?

June 9, 2018

Apple this week had every opportunity to show off new voice skills for Siri, the personal digital assistant, and to prove that it could be competitive with Amazon and Google.

Recommended for you

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Ojorf
5 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
Is this the first signs of intelligent AI?

Go Siri!
gculpex
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
Is this the first signs of intelligent AI?

Go Siri!

If it is, they are going to kill it for being too smart.
mqr
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Intelligent AI would show a trash can when asked "who is D T ?"

A penis might be useful.....

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.