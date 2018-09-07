Trump calls on Apple to move production from China to US

September 8, 2018
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for companies to move production to, or keep it in the United States, while pushing aggressive trade actions to narrow the US trade deficit, which he equates with theft from Americans

US President Donald Trump called Saturday for Apple to make its products in the US instead of China to avoid suffering the consequences of his trade war with Beijing.

Trump has repeatedly called for companies to move production to the United States, or to keep it there, while pushing aggressive trade actions aimed at narrowing the US , which he equates with theft from Americans.

"Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China - but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive," Trump tweeted.

"Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting!"

But the higher cost of wages in the United States could offset the benefits Apple might gain by avoiding tariffs affecting its products manufactured in China.

The Trump administration has placed punitive tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods and threatened to tax all Chinese imports to the United States.

US businesses have become increasingly concerned about the tariffs, which are raising prices for manufacturers and could hurt the economy.

But Trump has been unapologetic, insisting that his tough tactics will work.

rrwillsj
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Is trumpenella and his/her/it's klan redirecting the production of MAGMA caps and gimcracks? Or GOP bumcrumb buttons and banners and lapel pins and a thousand other fake-patriot junk?

As well as all the other business deals between the Chinese and trumpetstiltskin? Is the Bogus POTUS intending to return all the bribes the Chinese paid to her?

fuehrer Putin and the Saudis must be roaring with laughter as their puppet collaborators of altright fairytails continue their efforts to destroy the American economy.

pennyante boi and her satanly inspired, purblind evangelist ignoramuses are drooling over the opportunity to seize power in the looming collapse of the Constitutional Union.

With "friends" like these? Who needs any enemies?

We may yet get to see the fiction of "The Handmaid's Tale" become a bloody reality!
TrollBane
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Better yet, move production back to a reservation inside the USA. They need the jobs, and it would really annoy you-know-who's base.

