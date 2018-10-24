Ford and Cadillac SUVs, Toyota sports car star at auto show

January 13, 2019
Ford and Cadillac SUVs, Toyota sports car star at auto show
In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Ford Motor Co., President, Global Markets Jim Farley, left, and President and CEO Jim Hackett stand next to the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer during its unveiling, in Detroit. SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda. The most popular vehicle of the bunch is the Ford Explorer, revealed ahead of the show Wednesday night at Ford Field, the home of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda.

Press days for the show begin Monday, although there are a couple of unveils set for before the show starts

The most popular vehicle of the bunch is the Ford Explorer, revealed ahead of the show Wednesday night at Ford Field, the home of the National Football League's Detroit Lions.

Cadillac will show off its XT6, a smaller-than-a-truck, three-row family hauler at an event Sunday night. Toyota brings back the high-performance Supra on Monday. The sports car developed a cult following when it was on the market from 1978 to 2002. Nissan and its Infiniti luxury brand plan to show two concept on Monday as well.

This year's North American International Auto Show will take place in January for the final time. In 2020, it switches to June to escape the and show off more products outside, including autonomous vehicles.

Here are the big unveils coming up for the , which opens to the public from Jan. 19 through 27:

CADILLAC

The marketing folks at General Motors' Cadillac brand are hoping the new XT6 big SUV will carve out a niche in the crowded market for utilities with three rows of seats but aren't so huge they're considered trucks. The six- to seven-passenger XT6 has a chiseled Caddy look and unique premium luxury materials to set it apart, but it's going against well-appointed luxury versions of the Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, as well as entries from BMW, Audi and other automakers. It's also got the same engine as the other brands, a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 310 horsepower, and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The XT6 has a suite of standard safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert. It goes on sale in the summer as a 2020 model in the U.S. Price and gas mileage weren't announced.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, the 2020 Ford Explorer is unveiled, in Detroit. SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda. The most popular vehicle of the bunch is the Ford Explorer, revealed ahead of the show Wednesday night at Ford Field, the home of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
In this photo provided by Cadillac is the first-ever 2020 Cadillac XT6. Cadillac will show off its XT6, a smaller-than-a-truck, three-row family hauler at an event Sunday night, Jan. 13, 2019. (Robert Kerian/Cadillac via AP)
This undated photo provided by Cadillac shows the 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport. SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda. Cadillac will show off its XT6, a smaller-than-a-truck, three-row family hauler at an event Sunday night, Jan. 13, 2019. (Robert Kerian/Cadillac via AP)
This photo provided by Cadillac shows the interior seating of the 2020 Cadillac XT6. SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda. Cadillac will show off its XT6, a smaller-than-a-truck, three-row family hauler at an event Sunday night, Jan. 13, 2019. (Cadillac via AP)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Ford Motor Co., President, Global Markets Jim Farley, left, and President and CEO Jim Hackett stand next to the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer during its unveiling, in Detroit. SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda. The most popular vehicle of the bunch is the Ford Explorer, revealed ahead of the show Wednesday night at Ford Field, the home of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, the 2020 Ford Explorer is unveiled, in Detroit. SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda. The most popular vehicle of the bunch is the Ford Explorer, revealed ahead of the show Wednesday night at Ford Field, the home of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

1 comment

Doug_Nightmare
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Whaaat! Ford, GM, and Toyota, but not Black & Decker appliances? Glad that I didn't drive my BMW there, thieves envy it.

