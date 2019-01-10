Ford plans to axe 1,150 UK jobs: union

January 11, 2019
The UK plans for a total of 1,150 job losses at Ford's engine plant in Wales
Ford plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, a union announced Friday, one day after the US car giant unveiled a major restructuring of its European operations.

The on Thursday said it planned a major revamp in Europe, including to boost profitability, but did not specify numbers. It hinted at possible cuts in France, Germany and Russia.

"The plans are for a total of 1,150 job losses in the UK," Britain's largest union Unite said in a statement.

Unite said it had been briefed regarding plans to axe 1,000 positions in two stages over two years at Ford's Bridgend engine plant in Wales.

The remaining cuts would be at Ford's transport operations, affecting lorry drivers across the UK, the union added.

"It is a devastating blow for our members and their families, as well as having grave implications for the Welsh economy and the ," Des Quinn, Unite national officer for automotive industries, said in a statement.

Also Thursday, Jaguar Land Rover said it would axe about 4,500 mostly UK after a slump in Chinese sales last year.

Automakers are suffering from a major slide in sales of diesel cars. This is forcing companies like Ford to invest heavily in new technology to meet fast-growing demand for greener electric vehicles.

