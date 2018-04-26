Ford to cut global workforce

October 6, 2018
Ford surprised many analysts by announcing massive cost-cutting targets and plans to phase out many sedans in North America amid
Ford surprised many analysts by announcing massive cost-cutting targets and plans to phase out many sedans in North America amid surging demand for sport-utility vehicles and other trucks

US automaker Ford—which announced a major restructuring in July—unveiled plans Friday to reduce its workforce worldwide, without specifying the extent of the plan.

"We are in the early stages of reorganizing our global salaried workforce to support the company's strategic objectives, create a more dynamic and empowering , and become more fit as a business," Ford said late Friday.

"The reorganization will result in headcount reduction over time and this will vary based on team and location. We will announce more specifics at the appropriate time."

On July 25, Ford announced that a revamping of the company's operations could result in one-time charges of $11 billion over the next three to five years.

But it did not say whether this would result in job cuts or plant closures, rather indicating that it was considering redesigning certain models, reallocating cash to profitable segments and reconsidering certain strategic partnerships.

In April, Ford surprised many analysts by announcing massive cost-cutting targets and plans to phase out many sedans in North America amid surging demand for sport-utility vehicles and other trucks.

Ford said in late September that the company was seeing profits slashed by $1 billion due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Explore further: Ford deepens cost cuts even as earnings rise

Related Stories

Ford deepens cost cuts even as earnings rise

April 26, 2018

Ford will deepen planned cost cuts and phase out several small models in North America even as it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, the company announced Wednesday.

Ford recalls 2 mn pickup trucks on fire risk

September 6, 2018

Ford is recalling two million pickup trucks in North America because of a defect in its seat belt system that increases the chance of a fire, the company announced Thursday.

Recommended for you

Artificial enzymes convert solar energy into hydrogen gas

October 4, 2018

In a new scientific article, researchers at Uppsala University describe how, using a completely new method, they have synthesised an artificial enzyme that functions in the metabolism of living cells. These enzymes can utilize ...

No more Iron Man—submarines now have soft, robotic arms

October 3, 2018

The human arm can perform a wide range of extremely delicate and coordinated movements, from turning a key in a lock to gently stroking a puppy's fur. The robotic "arms" on underwater research submarines, however, are hard, ...

Smart mud to smooth the way for drilling wells

October 2, 2018

A model that simulates how drilling fluids, or muds, behave and influence the stability of oil wells has been developed by KAUST researchers. Their findings could inform new safety protocols and the design of novel drilling ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.