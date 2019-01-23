Researchers report new class of polyethylene catalyst

January 25, 2019, University of Houston
UH researchers report new class of polyethylene catalyst
Olafs Daugulis, Robert A. Welch Chair of Chemistry at the University of Houston, led a team that discovered a new class of catalyst to produce ultra-high-weight polyethylene. Credit: University of Houston

A team of chemists from the University of Houston has reported the discovery of a new class of catalyst to produce ultra-high-weight polyethylene, a potential new source of high-strength, abrasion-resistant plastic used for products ranging from bulletproof vests to artificial joints.

The nickel-based catalyst is described in a paper published Friday, Jan. 25, in Nature Communications.

"This is a completely new class of catalysts that can produce ultra-high-weight polyethylene," said co-author Olafs Daugulis, Robert A. Welch Chair of Chemistry at UH. "We have demonstrated that this class of nickel catalysts works."

Other researchers involved in the work include first author Andrew L. Kocen, a , and chemistry professor Maurice Brookhart. All are affiliated with the Welch Center for Excellence in Polymer Chemistry at UH.

Polyethylene is among the most popular plastics in the world, derived from and and used for , shampoo bottles, children's toys and other consumer goods. Brookhart noted that all commercial polyethylene is currently produced by so-called "early metal catalysts," mainly titanium and zirconium. Nickel, one of a group of metals known as "late transition metals," is abundant and inexpensive, thus making catalysts based on nickel attractive from a commercial point of view.

Brookhart's research group reported the first nickel-based catalysts for use in the synthesis of polyolefins, including polyethylene, in the mid-1990s. Those early catalysts had two nitrogen-based molecules, or ligands, bound to the nickel. The new catalyst instead relies on a single phosphine ligand.

The researchers reported the new catalyst is highly active, reaching 3.8 million turnovers per hour, but is relatively short-lived, with polymerization slowing dramatically within about four minutes.

"We report here that the tri-1-adamantylphosphine-nickel complex [Ad3PNiBr3]-[Ad3PH]+, when exposed to alkyl aluminum activators, polymerizes ethylene to ultra-high-molecular-weight (Mn up to 1.68x106g mol-1) with initial activities reaching a remarkable 3.8 million turnovers per hour at 10 °C," they wrote.

More work will be needed to produce a commercially viable catalyst, but Daugulis said the proof of concept offers a valuable starting point. "All practical inventions are based on fundamental research," he said. "That's where things start."

Brookhart said balancing catalytic activity, known as turnover frequency, with longevity will be key to any potential commercialization.

"To be commercial, a catalyst needs ideally high turnover frequency and long lifetimes," he said. "The current catalyst has exceptional initial turnover frequency, but the lifetime is short. To be interesting commercially, the lifetime needs to be improved."

Explore further: Porous silica protects nickel catalyst

Related Stories

Porous silica protects nickel catalyst

June 8, 2018

By wrapping nickel nanoparticles in a protective shield of porous silica, A*STAR researchers have developed a highly active and robust catalyst that could help to produce methane from biomass.

Tracking down the reactivity of catalysts

June 13, 2018

An international team of chemists has found a method to accelerate the development of new catalysts. Using NMR spectroscopy together with computational chemisty, they can evaluate whether or not molecules can enable reactions.

Simple swap for a greener toolkit

July 2, 2018

A metal catalyst that gives distinct carbon-based molecular skeletons upon ligand change may unlock cost-effective, green synthetic route

New chemical compounds make catalysts more efficient

July 10, 2018

A team from the Chair of Inorganic Chemistry II at Ruhr-Universität Bochum has developed new chemical compounds that make catalysts more efficient. With their electronic and spatial properties, the new class of what are ...

Recommended for you

Researchers report new class of polyethylene catalyst

January 25, 2019

A team of chemists from the University of Houston has reported the discovery of a new class of catalyst to produce ultra-high-weight polyethylene, a potential new source of high-strength, abrasion-resistant plastic used for ...

The helix, of DNA fame, may have arisen with startling ease

January 24, 2019

Trying to explain how DNA and RNA evolved to form such neat spirals has been a notorious enigma in science. But a new study suggests the rotation may have occurred with ease billions of years ago when RNA's chemical ancestors ...

Materials that open in the heat of the moment

January 24, 2019

Kyoto University researchers have designed a temperature-controllable, copper-based material for sieving or storing gases. The principle used to design the material, described in the journal Science, could act as a blueprint ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.