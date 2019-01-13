How Candida albicans exploits lack of oxygen to cause disease

January 16, 2019, Umea University
How Candida albicans exploits lack of oxygen to cause disease
An electron micrograph of neutrophils interacting with a fungal biofilm in an anoxic environment. Neutrophils are not able to respond with their full antifungal potential. Credit: The image was acquired at the Umeå Core Facility for Electron Microscopy (UCEM)

Scientists from Umeå university have shown that the yeast Candida albicans can modulate and adapt to low oxygen levels in different body niches to cause infection and to harm the host. Studying adaption to hypoxic or anoxic niches is particularly fruitful for characterizing the pathogenicity of C. albicans toward the development of better therapeutic approaches. Details about the study are published in the journal MBio, a publication of the American Society of Microbiology.

"It was very surprising to see that the fungus does not require oxygen to cause disease. Unexpectedly, the microbial pathogen could even use low oxygen environments to evade and to become more virulent," says Constantin Urban, associate professor at the Department of Clinical Microbiology. The recent work of his group aims to elucidate how adaption of microbial fungi to influences their recognition by and their ability to thrive and cause harmful infection within the host.

Interestingly, C. albicans is a commensal microbe of the gastrointestinal system, and when natural barriers fail due to immunosuppressive disease or treatment, C. albicans can spread from its natural reservoir and invade the body to cause life-threatening, systemic disease. "We now understand how C. albicans under these circumstances exploits the training from anoxic commensal niches to thrive in deep-seeded body sites which quickly induce inflammation and immune cell recruitment. Both processes rapidly exhaust oxygen and in turn create low oxygen milieus," says Dr. Urban.

Systemic infection, which often results in sepsis, can kill critically ill patients in a rapid manner, and comprises a global health threat. According to the World Health Organization, sepsis is estimated to affect more than 30 million people worldwide every year, potentially leading to 6 million deaths. Three-million are newborns, and 1.2 million are children. Candida albicans is the most common fungal pathogen and a common cause of sepsis. While most individuals carry Candida albicans from birth, the infection causes serious illness or even death among those with a weakened immune system. The new study is a step toward the characterization of immune responses under low oxygen levels, a frequent stress condition during inflammation and infection. Neutrophils, the most abundant white blood cells and an essential defenceagainst fungal microbes, were hampered in their ability to attack and eradicate C. albicans under low oxygen conditions, whereas the neutrophils' metabolism and viability seemed unaffected.

This work is clinically relevant, since current fungal therapy is hampered by toxic side effects and ineffectiveness. The study provides insight into mechanisms that fungal pathogens use to circumvent immune surveillance in environments lacking . Hence, the study aims for identification of future therapeutic strategies to reduce premature deaths and to improve patients' life quality.

"But I always liked to think outside the box," explains Pedro Lopes, recently graduated Ph.D. student in the group and first author of the study. "Fungi are very versatile organisms, which can grow at almost any site. Interestingly, growing fungi were identified at the international space station (ISS). Ongoing research is attempting to elucidate how fungal microbes thrive under these conditions. Our investigations open up new avenues to study fungal adaptation to hypoxic environments, such as within our bodies or at space stations," says Dr. Lopes.

The report was published this month by the journal MBio, along with a complementary but independent study by researchers from Aberdeen University elegantly delineating the cellular processes of C. albicans that regulate fungal adaption to hypoxia. Both articles demonstrate the timeliness and importance of understanding adaption to hypoxia during infection.

Explore further: Study shows effectiveness of dietary fat in preterm infants in reducing fungus that can lead to infections

More information: José Pedro Lopes et al, Evasion of Immune Surveillance in Low Oxygen Environments Enhances Candida albicans Virulence, mBio (2018). DOI: 10.1128/mBio.02120-18

Related Stories

Fungi cause brain infection and impair memory in mice

January 4, 2019

Fungal infections are emerging as a major medical challenge, and a team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine has developed a mouse model to study the short-term consequences of fungal infection in the brain.

How a common fungus knows when to attack

July 24, 2012

The opportunistic fungal pathogen Candida albicans inconspicuously lives in our bodies until it senses that we are weak, when it quickly adapts to go on the offensive. The fungus, known for causing yeast and other minor infections, ...

Recommended for you

'Zebra' tribal bodypaint cuts fly bites 10-fold: study

January 16, 2019

Traditional white-striped bodypainting practiced by indigenous communities mimics zebra stripes to reduce the number of potentially harmful horsefly bites a person receives by up to 10-fold, according to new research published ...

Big genome found in tiny forest defoliator

January 15, 2019

The European gypsy moth (EGM) is perhaps the country's most famous invasive insect—a nonnative species accidentally introduced to North America in the 1860s when a few escaped from a breeding experiment in suburban Boston. ...

Why haven't cancer cells undergone genetic meltdowns?

January 15, 2019

Cancer first develops as a single cell going rogue, with mutations that trigger aggressive growth at all costs to the health of the organism. But if cancer cells were accumulating harmful mutations faster than they could ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.