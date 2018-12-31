Apple's bombshell raises trillion-dollar question

January 3, 2019 by Rob Lever
Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that iPhone sales in the past quarter would be disappointing, amid weakness in China and other e
Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that iPhone sales in the past quarter would be disappointing, amid weakness in China and other emeging markets

Apple's bombshell news—a sharply weaker revenue outlook and lower iPhone sales—has raised questions over the future of the California giant, which until recently had been seen as the undisputed innovation leader in the tech sector.

Apple's rare admission on Wednesday cited steeper-than-expected "economic deceleration" in China and emerging markets and noted that trade frictions between Washington and Beijing were taking a toll on its smartphone sales.

But the news raised questions on whether Apple—the first to reach a $1 trillion valuation and until recently the world's most valuable company—is seeing a bump in the road or is starting to slide back from its leadership position.

Some analysts point to Apple's dependence on iPhone sales to drive revenue and profits, even as it tries to diversify its product base and add services such as music and digital payments.

"The iPhone has been supporting the company for than a decade," said Roger Kay, analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.

"The world isn't coming to an end for Apple but it's a major inflection point. Up to now, Apple has defied gravity by growing faster than any other company in the market, but mathematically it was impossible to beat the market forever."

Apple shares skidded nearly nine percent in morning trade Thursday, and have lost more than 30 percent the company's valuation hit $1 trillion last year.

Apple said iPhone sales in China would be lower than forecast due to steeper than expected &quot;economic deleration&quot;
Apple said iPhone sales in China would be lower than forecast due to steeper than expected "economic deleration"

Kay said the trillion-dollar valuation was "irrational" and based on growth projections Apple is unlikely to achieve without a new catalyst.

Apple, which has been growing in China even though it lacks a dominant position, is pressured by tariffs and other trade issues, further inflamed by the arrest of China-based Huawei's chief financial officer in Canada at the behest of the United States.

Huawei has overtaken Apple as the third largest global smartphone maker despite limited presence in the United States.

'At a crossroads'

The update suggested a disappointing figure for iPhone sales, the key driver of revenue and profit for the California tech giant.

Apple said that it expects weak iPhone sales in other , driving down revenue despite some positive signs in developed markets and in its other products and services.

Apple has sought to diversify its revenue base with new products like its smartwatch and a range of services but still relies he
Apple has sought to diversify its revenue base with new products like its smartwatch and a range of services but still relies heavily on the iPhone

The company slashed its revenue guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2019, ended December 29, to $84 billion—sharply lower than analyst forecasts averaging $91 billion.

"Apple stock is now at a crossroads," said a research note Thursday from Gene Munster and Will Thompson of the investment firm Loup Ventures.

"Some investors will consider the stock broken.. but we've followed the company long enough to know there is cyclicality in the market's relationship with Apple."

Munster and Thompson said it would take "a new product category," or large acquisition to allow Apple to regain its momentum.

Tactical errors?

Some analysts said Apple erred in boosting the price of its new iPhones to well over $1,000 in a global smartphone market that is largely saturated and facing tougher competition.

Apple's troubles in China come with the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei targeted in the United States over security issues
Apple's troubles in China come with the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei targeted in the United States over security issues
"I think the main villain is the very high prices that Apple is charging for its new iPhones," said Richard Windsor, a technology analyst who writes the Radio Free Mobile blog.

"This is not a catastrophe nor is it a sign that Apple is losing its grip on the smartphone market but merely a misjudgement by Apple with regard to how much money people will pay for an iPhone."

Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy said Apple may be unable to deliver the double-digit growth than many on Wall Street have been expecting given the current smartphone .

"The company is growing its services and 'other' categories, just not enough to drive overall revenue growth," Moorhead said.

"I am not concerned for the company, but it's likely investors will not see the value it was at until it can see a likely path to double-digit growth."

Explore further: Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Anonym518498
not rated yet 3 hours ago
finally the proof comes out that apple leadership is worthless
rrwillsj
not rated yet 52 minutes ago
ph annoyingmousie, you actually fell for the scam when your brokerage wheedled you into selling Apple short?

LMAO!

Apple's error is to listen to the brainless noise about market share. Screw that crap.

They should concentrate on their luxury brands & go for continuous quality upgrades.

If I can't afford a Rolls Royce limousine with a factory certified chauffeur?
Or, an Apple Superduperdeluxe eyecandy iphone?
Not the manufacturer's problem!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.