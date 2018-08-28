Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at September 12 event

August 30, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook, seen at the 2017 iPhone event, is expected to unveil new handsets at an upcoming presentation on September 1
Apple CEO Tim Cook, seen at the 2017 iPhone event, is expected to unveil new handsets at an upcoming presentation on September 12

Apple on Thursday sent out invitations to a September 12 event at which it is expected to unveil new additions to its money-making iPhone line-up.

In typical enigmatic style, Apple offered scant clues to what it has in store for the presentation to take place in the Steve Jobs Theater at its spaceship campus in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino.

Invitations had the words "Gather round" under a large golden circle.

Apple has historically held September events to show off new iPhone models, and this year the company is expected to stay true to that course.

Speculation includes talk that Apple introduce three new iPhone models, infusing some with features from a premium iPhone X that debuted last year with a $1,000 price tag.

Apple's event comes a month after smartphone leader Samsung unveiled its latest flagship handset, the Galaxy Note 9.

Although the California tech giant is the world's most valuable company with a market capitalization that recently topped $1 trillion, it has slipped to third place in the global smartphone market behind Chinese-based Huawei, according to surveys.

Explore further: Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept. 12 (Update)

Related Stories

New Google Pixel smartphone debut expected October 4

September 14, 2017

Google on Thursday fired off invitations to an October 4 event at which the US tech giant is expected to field a second-generation Pixel as its new champion in the competitive smartphone market.

Huawei tops Apple in tightening smartphone market: IDC

August 1, 2018

China-based Huawei took the second-place spot from Apple in a tightening global smartphone during the second quarter of this year, according to figures released Tuesday by International Data Corporation.

Apple out to renew iPhone frenzy at age 10

September 10, 2017

With Apple set to unveil its newest iPhones, a key question for the California tech giant is whether it can recapture the magic from its first release a decade ago.

Recommended for you

Robot teachers invade Chinese kindergartens

August 29, 2018

The Chinese kindergarten children giggled as they worked to solve puzzles assigned by their new teaching assistant: a roundish, short educator with a screen for a face.

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

V4Vendicar
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Remember. Sept 12 is also National Burn the Confederate flag day.

Burn the flag of Treason.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.