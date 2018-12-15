Upwind wind plants can reduce flow to downwind neighbors

December 18, 2018, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

New National Science Foundation and Department of Energy-funded research highlights a previously unexplored consequence of the global proliferation of wind energy facilities: a wake effect from upwind facilities that can reduce the energy production of their downwind neighbors.

In collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), faculty at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) and the University of Denver (DU) developed the paper, "Costs and consequences of wind turbine wake effects arising from uncoordinated wind energy development," which appears in Nature Energy. The study uses atmospheric modeling along with economic and legal analysis to demonstrate that wind facility wake effects—which occur when groups of turbines reduce for miles behind them—are measurable and predictable.

"This work argues for more thoughtful deployment of wind energy," said Julie Lundquist, a researcher at CU and lead author of the study. Lundquist, who works with NREL's National Wind Technology Center, is an associate professor in CU Boulder's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and a fellow of the CU/NREL Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute. The paper is co-authored by K. K. DuVivier of DU's Denver Sturm College of Law, as well as Daniel Kaffine and Jessica Tomaszewski of CU.

Wind facility wakes have been observed to extend up to 25 miles. Of the 994 individual wind facilities in the United States in 2016, nearly 90 percent are within 25 miles of another wind facility, all of which could experience wake effects.

"Just as upstream water users can knowingly or unknowingly impose additional costs downstream, the same effect is in play here," said Kaffine, a professor in CU Boulder's Department of Economics. Research shows that wake effects do not undermine wind energy because they are predictable and only occur in specific atmospheric conditions.

"In addition to underscoring the value of carefully planned wind farm siting—particularly as the United States embarks on large-scale offshore wind deployment—this type of groundbreaking research exemplifies what makes NREL a leader in transforming global energy technologies and systems," said Johney Green, associate lab director for Mechanical and Thermal Engineering Sciences at NREL.

The largest wake effects occurred when winds were in a specific direction and at night as temperatures cooled. The most severe wake effects only occur less than 4 percent of the time for the wind facilities simulated in this study, indicating that wake losses can be anticipated and managed. Computer simulations allowed researchers to quantify the loss of wind generation. For the one month studied, power production dropped by 8 percent at the downwind facility when the upwind site was part of the simulation.

Tom Baerwald, program director for the National Science Foundation's Dynamics of Coupled Natural and Human Systems program, said the project explores the links among economic and legal issues and the geophysical processes in energy production. "These findings advance our understanding of these interactions and provide guidance for successful development of renewable for the future."

Explore further: Coordinated development could help wind farms be better neighbors

Related Stories

Wind energy's swift growth, explained (Update)

April 23, 2018

The wind industry is growing quickly around the world, especially in China and the U.S., where the total amount of electricity generated by wind turbines nearly doubled between 2011 and 2017.

New wind turbines show high efficiency in low winds

June 12, 2018

VTT Research Centre of Technology (VTT) has explored the potential and economic benefits of new wind power technology. The technology would greatly increase the benefits of wind energy and enable the competitive utilisation ...

Recommended for you

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

julianpenrod
not rated yet 3 hours ago
I already mentioned, a number of times, that converting wind energy to electricity robs some of the ability of moving air to do work. I emphasized things like wind moving seed, distributing topsoil and moderating temperatures over large areas. It's being mentioned that areas downwind of windmill farms are unnaturally warm. But "science" devotees insisted I didn't know what I was talking about. With large areas of shiny, reflective surfaces, solar farms keep clouds from forming, superheat dust in the air overhead, and create huge disparities between the temperatures of the air and the ground. It's admitted that solar farms produce city like "heat island" effects.
"Alternative energy" damages the environment worse than "fossil fuels". If they didn't have the claimed threats of "fossil fuels", they would never be allowed to build new "alternative energy" systems! It's chemtrails, not "fossil fuels", that are depraving the weather.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.