Scientists create way to power pacemaker with light

December 12, 2018, University of Chicago
Scientists create way to power pacemaker with light
Key authors of the study include (from left): postdoctoral researcher Menahem Rotenberg, doctoral student Ramya Parameswaran and graduate student Kelliann Koehler. Credit: Prof. Bozhi Tian

University of Chicago scientists have pioneered a technique that could one day create a pacemaker that operates using tiny pulses of light.

"It's essentially a tiny solar cell, which stimulates in a very unique way," said Bozhi Tian, an associate professor of chemistry who examines innovative ways to control biology with light.

In a study published Dec. 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Tian and his team describe how they created a flexible out of silicon, that when activated by flashes of light, creates a tiny electrochemical effect that encourages the heart to beat.

They started with one of their own designs previously used to stimulate neurons, but made the mesh thinner to easily wrap around the heart and strewed tiny nanowires across its surface to attach to cardiac .

A small optical beam scans the area with a laser. Each flash activates the cells, causing the to beat at the same frequency as the light. (Scanning instead of directly shining on one area makes the device more efficient and avoids delivering too much energy to cells, which can damage them, Tian said.)

"Unlike today's pacemakers, this method appears to 'train' the cardiac muscle to beat," Tian said. It takes awhile for the effect to kick in, but the muscles continue to fire for some time after the light pulses are stopped.

The method is still early in development. If implanted in humans, the mesh could be injected at the target site, and a small optical fiber that would deliver the pulses could be inserted through minimally invasive surgery, Tian said.

Explore further: Researchers invent tiny, light-powered wires to modulate brain's electrical signals

More information: Ramya Parameswaran et al. Optical stimulation of cardiac cells with a polymer-supported silicon nanowire matrix, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1816428115

Related Stories

Blue light sets the beat in biological pacemaker

June 23, 2015

Israeli researchers have successfully established a new approach for pacing the heart and synchronizing its mechanical activity without the use of a conventional electrical pacemaker. This novel biologic strategy employs ...

Recommended for you

Engineers produce smallest 3-D transistor yet

December 10, 2018

Researchers from MIT and the University of Colorado have fabricated a 3-D transistor that's less than half the size of today's smallest commercial models. To do so, they developed a novel microfabrication technique that modifies ...

New traffic rules in 'Graphene City'

December 6, 2018

In the drive to find new ways to extend electronics beyond the use of silicon, physicists are experimenting with other properties of electrons, beyond charge. In work published today (Dec 7) in the journal Science, a team ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.