Helpful microbes inhale carbon dioxide through a porous cylindrical electrode and exude useful chemicals

December 10, 2018, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Helpful microbes inhale CO2 through a porous cylindrical electrode and exude useful chemicals
Microbes growing on porous cylindrical electrodes suck in CO2 and turn it into useful chemicals such as acetate and methane.© 2018 Bin Bian

Microbes could become key allies in global efforts to curb carbon emissions and avoid dangerous climate change. A group of microbes called chemolithoautotrophs consume CO2 through their natural metabolism, spitting out small organic molecules as a byproduct. These microbes could be enlisted to convert industrial CO2 emissions into valuable chemicals, thanks to a new concept developed by Pascal Saikaly and his team at KAUST.

Chemolithoautotrophs are commonly found in the deep sea, in caves and hydrothermal vents, where conventional energy sources, such as sunlight and organic carbon, are lacking. "The microbes obtain their energy from the oxidation of inorganic compounds, such as hydrogen, iron and sulfur," explains Bin Bian, a Ph.D. student from Saikaly's team. The microbes strip the inorganic compounds of electrons while taking up CO2 and reducing it to organic products as part of the process.

To harness chemolithoautotroph capabilities for recycling CO2 emissions into useful chemicals, researchers supply electrons to the microbes in a process called microbial electrosynthesis (MES). Typically, MES reactors have grown chemolithoautotrophs on a submerged flat-sheet cathode and bubbled CO2 gas into the solution, but this setup has two key limitations, explains Manal Alqahtani, also a Ph.D student in the team. Flat-sheet cathodes are difficult to scale up and CO2 gas has poor solubility.

The team developed an alternative MES reactor using cathodes made from stackable, cylindrical porous nickel fibers that Saikaly's group had previously applied to recover water and energy from wastewater. CO2 is pumped through each cylinder, and electrons flow along it. "Using this architecture, we directly deliver CO2 gas to chemolithoautotrophs through the pores in the hollow fibers," Alqahtani says. "We provided electrons and CO2 simultaneously to chemolithoautotrophs on the cathode surface."

In Alqahtani's initial study, methane-producing microbes were able to convert CO2 to methane with 77 percent efficiency, compared to 3 percent efficiency with a conventional design.

A follow-up study improved performance further by coating the electrodes with carbon nanotubes. These offered a more biocompatible surface for microbial growth, and improved the hollow fibers' CO2 adsorption capability 11-fold. "Additionally, the nanotubes enhanced the electron transfer from electrode to chemolithoautotrophs," Bin says. In tests using acetate-producing , production of the chemical almost doubled when the nanotube coating was applied.

Alqahtani's ongoing work includes investigating easier approaches to develop porous cylindrical cathodes, while Bian is optimizing CO2 flow rates and investing renewable MES energy sources, such as solar. Both students acknowledge the valuable contribution made to their studies by Krishna Katuri, a research scientist in Saikaly's lab.

Explore further: Extracting more from wastewater

More information: Manal F. Alqahtani et al. Porous Hollow Fiber Nickel Electrodes for Effective Supply and Reduction of Carbon Dioxide to Methane through Microbial Electrosynthesis, Advanced Functional Materials (2018). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201804860

Bin Bian et al. Porous nickel hollow fiber cathodes coated with CNTs for efficient microbial electrosynthesis of acetate from CO2 using Sporomusa ovata, Journal of Materials Chemistry A (2018). DOI: 10.1039/c8ta05322g

Related Stories

Extracting more from wastewater

January 23, 2017

Fresh water scarcity and energy security are two critical global challenges facing us today. Researchers at KAUST have now created an advanced material that can address both problems simultaneously by producing clean water ...

Briny pool bacteria can clean up and power up

November 6, 2017

Warm and salty wastewater is a by-product of many industries, including oil and gas production, seafood processing and textile dyeing. KAUST researchers are exploring ways to detoxify such wastewater while simultaneously ...

Microbes strip power from poo

September 17, 2013

EPSRC-funded scientists have developed a process using microbes which removes the need to use electricity to process sewage at treatment plants. The microbes can also be used to produce large quantities of valuable hydrogen ...

Recommended for you

Biomimetic strategy leads to strong, recyclable rubber

December 10, 2018

Inspired by nature, Chinese scientists have produced a synthetic analogue to vulcanized natural rubber. Their material is just as tough and durable as the original. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, they reveal the secret ...

Custom-made artificial mother-of-pearl

December 10, 2018

Natural mother-of-pearl, such as mussels, is one of the hardest, most stable and stiff natural materials. Researchers have always been fascinated by it. The structure of mother-of-pearl is exquisite under the electron microscope; ...

Engineers repurpose wasp venom as an antibiotic drug

December 7, 2018

The venom of insects such as wasps and bees is full of compounds that can kill bacteria. Unfortunately, many of these compounds are also toxic for humans, making it impossible to use them as antibiotic drugs.

Researchers probe hydrogen bonds using new technique

December 7, 2018

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have used nuclear resonance vibrational spectroscopy to probe the hydrogen bonds that modulate the chemical reactivity of enzymes, catalysts and biomimetic complexes. The technique ...

Are amorphous solids elastic or plastic?

December 7, 2018

In a crystalline solid, the atoms form an ordered lattice. Crystalline solids respond elastically to small deformations: When the applied strain is removed, the macroscopic stress, as well as the microscopic configuration ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.