Czech warning over Huawei, ZTE security 'threat'

December 17, 2018
Huawei has faced increasing scrutiny over its alleged links to Chinese intelligence services
Huawei has faced increasing scrutiny over its alleged links to Chinese intelligence services

A Czech cyber-security agency on Monday warned against using the software and hardware of China's Huawei and ZTE companies, saying they posed a threat to state security.

"The main issue is a legal and political environment of the People's Republic of China, where (the) aforementioned companies primarily operate," the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency said in a statement.

"China's laws, among other things, require residing in China to cooperate with intelligence services, therefore introducing them into the key state systems might present a threat," the agency added.

Huawei's Czech branch slammed the report and asked the agency to offer facts instead of tarnishing its reputation, said the Czech News Agency (CTK).

The warning comes on the heels of a Czech intelligence report which warned about increased spying activities of Chinese diplomats in the EU and NATO member state of 10.6 million people.

Huawei has faced increasing scrutiny over its alleged links to Chinese , prompting countries including the United States, Australia and Japan to block it from building their next-generation, super-fast 5G internet networks.

But the Czech Republic's western neighbour Germany refused to follow suit earlier this month, saying it had no evidence Huawei could use its equipment to spy for Beijing.

Explore further: 'No evidence' of Huawei spying, says German IT watchdog

Related Stories

'No evidence' of Huawei spying, says German IT watchdog

December 14, 2018

Germany's IT watchdog has expressed scepticism about calls for a boycott of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, saying it has seen no evidence the firm could use its equipment to spy for Beijing, news weekly Spiegel reported Friday.

US urging allies to shun Huawei: WSJ

November 23, 2018

The United States is trying to persuade wireless companies and internet providers in allied countries to shun equipment made by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, citing cyber security risks, The Wall Street Journal reported ...

Britain's BT scrubs China's Huawei from 4G network

December 5, 2018

Britain's largest mobile provider revealed on Wednesday it was stripping the equipment of China's telecoms giant Huawei from its core 4G cellular network after similar moves by the United States and New Zealand.

Recommended for you

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.