Astronomers find that dark matter dominates across cosmic time

December 12, 2018 by Rebecca Johnson, University of Texas at Austin
This composite image of the dusty star-forming galaxy DSFG850.95 shows young stars, seen in blue from Hubble Space Telescope, and dust, seen in red by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array. Credit: Patrick Drew (UT Austin)/STScI/ALMA

In findings published today in The Astrophysical Journal, University of Texas at Austin astronomers report that they have stumbled on an extraordinary galaxy that may corroborate a recently contested theory about dark matter.

Dark matter is matter that does not give off any light, but is detectable by its gravitational pull on other matter. It was first discovered in the 1970s in studies of spiral galaxies, whose outer regions rotated too fast only to be driven by the visible stars and gas in those regions. Astronomers reasoned there must be more mass that is unseen. Decades of galaxy observations have shown that almost all galaxies contain huge quantities of this "dark matter," and that, in fact, there is about five times as much dark matter as there is normal, visible matter in the universe.

However, a few recent studies have indicated that some galaxies don't follow the same pattern as the "dark matter-rich" galaxies found since the 1970s. These studies showed a handful of galaxies seen around 10 billion years ago do not contain the expected quantity of dark matter. This could mean that galaxies at that time didn't have much dark matter but gained it later, at some point in the past 10 billion years. If that's the case, it would challenge our fundamental understanding of how galaxies form.

Now UT Austin graduate student Patrick Drew and his advisor, professor Caitlin Casey, have found a very distant galaxy that appears rich with dark matter, exactly as expected from long-held theory. Because this galaxy is 9 billion light-years away, it tells us that some galaxies do already contain quite a bit of dark matter in the distant past. The serendipitous finding appears to contradict the other controversial findings of galaxies with little dark matter content.

Drew's team studied this galaxy while they were using the Keck Telescope in Hawaii for a survey of the most extreme star-forming galaxies in the universe, the so-called "dusty star-forming galaxies." They were not intending to study dark matter at all—rather, they sought to understand why these galaxies produce so many stars so rapidly.

But one of their galaxies surprised them, and sent their work off into a new direction.

Because of the random angle at which the galaxy DSFG850.95 was studied with the telescope, the data provided an extremely detailed record of the speed of the galaxy's rotation from the center of the galaxy all way out to its far reaches. Called a "rotation curve," this measurement is just what astronomers use to determine the amount of dark matter in a galaxy.

They showed this data to Susan Kassin, a colleague at the Space Telescope Science Institute. Kassin, an expert on such measurements of rotation curves, immediately recognized that they had found something extraordinary: This galaxy, seen 9 billion years ago, contains all the expected dark matter that theory predicts.

This is in contrast to a 2017 study in Nature that claimed that galaxies at this cosmic epoch, 10 billion years ago, "might not have as much dark , and that they're fundamentally different to galaxies in the present-day universe," Casey said. "The galaxy we found is a clear counter-example of that, where it seems to have behaving in the normal way, as it does in the present-day universe."

The bottom line, Drew says is "this galaxy does what's expected of galaxies like it and it is the first solid confirmation that what happens in these in the current-day universe is the same as what happened in the early ."

Drew plans to follow up this study with further studies of the galaxy in his ongoing project with ALMA.

More information: Patrick M. Drew et al. Evidence of a Flat Outer Rotation Curve in a Star-bursting Disk Galaxy at z = 1.6, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aaedbf , https://arxiv.org/abs/1811.01958

Bob West
1 / 5 (1) 38 minutes ago
Dark matter is a supersolid that fills 'empty' space, strongly interacts with ordinary matter and is displaced by ordinary matter. What is referred to geometrically as curved spacetime physically exists in nature as the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. The state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter is gravity.

The supersolid dark matter displaced by a galaxy pushes back, causing the stars in the outer arms of the galaxy to orbit the galactic center at the rate in which they do.

Displaced supersolid dark matter is curved spacetime.
dfjohnsonphd
not rated yet 15 minutes ago
I have read that a number of cosmologists etc. believe that dark matter is nonsense, and that unaccounted for hydrogen peripheral to galaxies make up the mass, negating a need for dark matter.

How would one kibosh this notion? Perhaps the lack of significant hydrogen absorption lines from objects behind a galaxy's outer edge? I recall that massive amounts of hydrogen are pouring into the disc of the Milky Way. Or Is this "recycled" galactic hydrogen ejected by intermittent bi-polar jets from the core's SMBH? Clearly there is substantial hydrogen not within galaxies. Anybody have even a remote idea how much extra-galatic hydrogen is out there?

This story is quite amazing in that they could actually determine the "rotation curve" of a galaxy 9 billion lys distant. How long would you have to image such a thing to get that value? They are not exactly spinning tops.

