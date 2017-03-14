Dark matter less influential in galaxies in early universe

March 15, 2017
Dark matter less influential in galaxies in early universe
Schematic representation of rotating disc galaxies in the early Universe (right) and the present day (left). Observations with ESO's Very Large Telescope suggest that such massive star-forming disc galaxies in the early Universe were less influenced by dark matter (shown in red), as it was less concentrated. As a result the outer parts of distant galaxies rotate more slowly than comparable regions of galaxies in the local Universe. Credit: ESO/L. Calçada

New observations indicate that massive, star-forming galaxies during the peak epoch of galaxy formation, 10 billion years ago, were dominated by baryonic or 'normal' matter. This is in stark contrast to present-day galaxies, where the effects of mysterious dark matter seem to be much greater. This surprising result was obtained using ESO's Very Large Telescope and suggests that dark matter was less influential in the early universe than it is today.

We see normal matter as brightly shining stars, glowing gas and clouds of dust. But the more elusive dark matter does not emit, absorb or reflect light and can only be observed via its gravitational effects. The presence of dark matter can explain why the outer parts of nearby spiral galaxies rotate more quickly than would be expected if only the normal matter that we can see directly were present.

Now, an international team of astronomers led by Reinhard Genzel at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany have used the KMOS and SINFONI instruments at ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile to measure the rotation of six massive, star-forming galaxies in the distant Universe, at the peak of galaxy formation 10 billion years ago.

What they found was intriguing: unlike spiral galaxies in the modern Universe, the outer regions of these distant galaxies seem to be rotating more slowly than regions closer to the core—suggesting there is less dark matter present than expected.

"Surprisingly, the rotation velocities are not constant, but decrease further out in the galaxies," comments Reinhard Genzel, lead author of the Nature paper. "There are probably two causes for this. Firstly, most of these early massive galaxies are strongly dominated by normal matter, with dark matter playing a much smaller role than in the Local Universe. Secondly, these early discs were much more turbulent than the spiral galaxies we see in our cosmic neighbourhood."

Both effects seem to become more marked as astronomers look further and further back in time, into the early Universe. This suggests that 3 to 4 billion years after the Big Bang , the gas in galaxies had already efficiently condensed into flat, rotating discs, while the surrounding them were much larger and more spread out. Apparently it took billions of years longer for to condense as well, so its dominating effect is only seen on the rotation velocities of galaxy discs today

This explanation is consistent with observations showing that early galaxies were much more gas-rich and compact than today's galaxies.

The six galaxies mapped in this study were among a larger sample of a hundred distant, star-forming discs imaged with the KMOS and SINFONI instruments at ESO's Very Large Telescope at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. In addition to the individual galaxy measurements described above, an average rotation curve was created by combining the weaker signals from the other galaxies. This composite curve also showed the same decreasing velocity trend away from the centres of the galaxies. In addition, two further studies of 240 star forming discs also support these findings.

Detailed modelling shows that while normal matter typically accounts for about half of the total mass of all galaxies on average, it completely dominates the dynamics of galaxies at the highest redshifts.

This research was presented in a paper entitled "Strongly baryon dominated disk at the peak of ten billion years ago", by R. Genzel et al., to appear in the journal Nature.

Explore further: Tracing the cosmic web with star-forming galaxies in the distant universe

More information: Nature, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/nature21685

Related Stories

Hubble sees galaxy hiding in the night sky

May 2, 2016

This striking NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image captures the galaxy UGC 477, located just over 110 million light-years away in the constellation of Pisces (The Fish).

Mystery of ultra-diffuse faint galaxies solved

November 28, 2016

Over the last year, researchers have observed some very faint, diffuse galaxies. The galaxies are as faint as dwarf galaxies, but are distributed over an area just as large as the Milky Way.

Image: Hubble explores the hidden dark side of NGC 24

October 3, 2016

This shining disk of a spiral galaxy sits approximately 25 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Sculptor. Named NGC 24, the galaxy was discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1785, and ...

Universe's early galaxies grew massive through collisions

January 29, 2014

It has long puzzled scientists that there were enormously massive galaxies that were already old and no longer forming new stars in the very early universe, approx. 3 billion years after the Big Bang. Now new research from ...

Dark matter satellites trigger massive birth of stars

March 9, 2016

One of the main predictions of the current model of the creation of structures in the universe, known at the Lambda Cold Dark Matter model, is that galaxies are embedded in very extended and massive halos of dark matter that ...

Recommended for you

Dark matter less influential in galaxies in early universe

March 15, 2017

New observations indicate that massive, star-forming galaxies during the peak epoch of galaxy formation, 10 billion years ago, were dominated by baryonic or 'normal' matter. This is in stark contrast to present-day galaxies, ...

Protostar blazes bright, reshaping its stellar nursery

March 15, 2017

A massive protostar, deeply nestled in its dust-filled stellar nursery, recently roared to life, shining nearly 100 times brighter than before. This outburst, apparently triggered by an avalanche of star-forming gas crashing ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RNP
3 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
An open access copy of the paper can be found here: https://arxiv.org...4310.pdf
Benni
1 / 5 (1) 20 minutes ago
"Surprisingly, the rotation velocities are not constant, but decrease further out in the galaxies," comments Reinhard Genzel, lead author of the Nature paper. "There are probably two causes for this. Firstly, most of these early massive galaxies are strongly dominated by normal matter


..........then AFTER these galaxies had been "strongly dominated by normal matter" DM cosmic fairy dust just started showing up out of nowhere.

So how does it happen that huge galaxies can transform from being dominated by VM to becoming dominated & displaced by 80-95% DM? You just gotta love how lamebrained cosmologists overlook the obvious.

Rguy, you get a 1 because you linked to a piece of pseudo-science, but I understand why you journalists do this.
SiaoX
1 / 5 (1) 8 minutes ago
Dark matter less influential in galaxies in early universe
The common notion promoted so far was exactly the opposite: the dark matter is believed to be more prominent and abundant in early Universe and it interacted more with observable matter - not less. So you can choose what you want from these interpretations.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.