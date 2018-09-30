Four newly discovered Milky Way neighbors

October 1, 2018, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Four newly discovered Milky Way neighbors
A Magellan megacam optical image of the dwarf galaxy Phoenix II. Yes, the faint galaxy's stars are indeed hard to spot amongst the many foreground stars of the Milky Way. A new paper provides sensitive new observations and constraints on four of the Milky Way's dwarf galaxy neighbors. Credit: Mutlu-Pakdil et al. 2018

Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are the smallest, most dark matter dominated, and least chemically enriched stellar systems in the universe, and are important targets for understanding dark matter and galaxy formation. They comprise by number the majority of galaxies in the universe, and not least, dwarf galaxies around the Milky Way provide crucial empirical input for verifying formation scenarios of our own galaxy. There are currently about sixty dwarf galaxies associated with the Milky Way and closer than about one million light-years; the Andromeda Galaxy, our closest large neighbor spiral galaxy, is two and one-half million light-years away.

Many new MW satellite have been discovered in the last few years, but some have been called into question by more sensitive imaging campaigns and most have only poorly constrained properties. CfA astronomer Nelson Caldwell was a member of a team that used the Magellan Clay telescope and the Megacam instrument to obtain images of four nearby probing nearly sixteen times fainter than previous measurements. The images reveal new stars and other objects, including extended structures, and enabled the astronomers to revise key parameters of these galaxies.

One of the dwarfs, Sagittarius II, with a gas mass of only 1300 solar-masses, is unusual in that it is small in size even for a dwarf galaxy and might instead be considered as the most extended globular cluster of stars for its brightness. Another, Reticulum II, is the most elongated dwarf galaxy known (nearly eight times longer than it is wide). A third, Tucana III, seems to be associated with a stream of material flowing into the MW and may be tidally disrupted. The sensitive new results were unable to measure any gas in any of the objects, but they set new limits, and will help astronomers make a more complete census of the Milky Way's family of galaxies.

Explore further: Hubble displays a dwarf spiral galaxy

More information: Burçin Mutlu-Pakdil et al. A Deeper Look at the New Milky Way Satellites: Sagittarius II, Reticulum II, Phoenix II, and Tucana III, The Astrophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aacd0e

Related Stories

Hubble displays a dwarf spiral galaxy

August 14, 2017

The subject of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is a dwarf galaxy named NGC 5949. Thanks to its proximity to Earth—it sits at a distance of around 44 million light-years from us, placing it within the Milky Way's ...

Dancing with giants: dynamics of dwarf satellite galaxies

June 14, 2018

Dwarf satellite galaxies in the Milky Way perform different dances than researchers initially expected. Marius Cautun from Durham University received a Marie Curie grant to unravel the mysteries of this orbital dance. October ...

Uncovering the origins of galaxies' halos

November 21, 2017

Using the Subaru Telescope atop Maunakea, researchers have identified 11 dwarf galaxies and two star-containing halos in the outer region of a large spiral galaxy 25 million light-years away from Earth. The findings, published ...

Hubble peers at a distinctly disorganized dwarf galaxy

April 4, 2016

Despite being less famous than their elliptical and spiral galactic cousins, irregular dwarf galaxies, such as the one captured in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, are actually one of the most common types of galaxy ...

Reconciling dwarf galaxies with dark matter

September 7, 2016

Dwarf galaxies are enigmas wrapped in riddles. Although they are the smallest galaxies, they represent some of the biggest mysteries about our universe. While many dwarf galaxies surround our own Milky Way, there seem to ...

Recommended for you

Symbiotic star AG Pegasi observed after ourburst

October 1, 2018

Using ESA's XMM-Newton space telescope, two researchers have observed the symbiotic star AG Pegasi after the end of its outburst in 2015. The observations, detailed in a paper published September 24 on the arXiv pre-print ...

Four newly discovered Milky Way neighbors

October 1, 2018

Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are the smallest, most dark matter dominated, and least chemically enriched stellar systems in the universe, and are important targets for understanding dark matter and galaxy formation. They comprise ...

Making head or tail of a galactic landscape

September 28, 2018

Astronomers have used data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory to capture a dramatic image of an enormous tail of hot gas stretching for more than a million light years behind a group of galaxies that is falling into the ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Benni
1.7 / 5 (6) 5 hours ago
"The sensitive new results were unable to measure any gas in any of the objects."

..........but at the same time without the slightest hesitancy they discovered DARK MATTER there in a hurry:

"Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are the smallest, most dark matter dominated, and least chemically enriched stellar systems."

These Pop-Cosmologists can't tell us what the "gas content" of these dwarfy little star clusters are, but they sure make it a point of informing us they discovered lots of cosmic fairy dust without telling us how they did it. If they can't even measure the "gas content", they sure as hell will never be able to measure something as ghosty as their precious cosmic fairy dust.
fthompson495
1 / 5 (7) 4 hours ago
Dark matter is a supersolid that fills 'empty' space, strongly interacts with ordinary matter and is displaced by ordinary matter. What is referred to geometrically as curved spacetime physically exists in nature as the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. The state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter is gravity.

The supersolid dark matter displaced by a galaxy pushes back, causing the stars in the outer arms of the galaxy to orbit the galactic center at the rate in which they do.

Displaced supersolid dark matter is curved spacetime.
rrwillsj
2.3 / 5 (3) 1 hour ago
These two commenting is as amusing as visiting the zoo. And watching (from a safe distance) the monkeys in separate cages. Loudly screeching while flinging their poo at one anther!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.