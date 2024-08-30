The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) was founded in 1883 and is located near the state capitol of Texas in Austin. The Cockrell School of Engineering, College of Pharmacy, School of Pharmacy, Jackson School of Geosciences and College of Natural Sciences receive high marks from university rating providers. UT Austin does not have a medical teaching hospital, but it offers medical sciences courses. Nearly 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students attend UT Austin.

More frequent financial reporting benefits investors

When it comes to financial reporting, how much information is too much? Public companies in the U.S. file reports every three months to comply with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Economics & Business

Aug 30, 2024

On Facebook ads, users may dislike 'likes'

Scroll through your Facebook feed, and you'll get pelted by advertisements begging for a click. Like any other type of post, these ads allow you to react. Often, you'll notice that one or more of your friends has already ...

Economics & Business

Aug 28, 2024

Early galaxies not as massive as initially thought, study finds

When astronomers got their first glimpses of galaxies in the early universe from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, they were expecting to find galactic pipsqueaks, but instead they found what appeared to be a bevy of Olympic ...

Astronomy

Aug 26, 2024

Ancient microbes linked to evolution of human immune proteins

When you become infected with a virus, some of the first weapons your body deploys to fight it are those passed down to us from our microbial ancestors billions of years ago. According to new research from The University ...

Evolution

Aug 21, 2024

Social responsibility audits can bias financial ones

During the past decade, auditors have found a booming new business: reviewing reports on companies' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities. ESG reporting among S&P 500 companies grew 80% from 2010 to 2020, ...

Economics & Business

Aug 20, 2024

New study finds link between facial attractiveness and lifespan

A new study published in Social Science and Medicine has uncovered a significant relationship between facial attractiveness and life expectancy, with the least attractive people living substantially shorter lives, on average, ...

Social Sciences

Aug 14, 2024

