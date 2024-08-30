The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) was founded in 1883 and is located near the state capitol of Texas in Austin. The Cockrell School of Engineering, College of Pharmacy, School of Pharmacy, Jackson School of Geosciences and College of Natural Sciences receive high marks from university rating providers. UT Austin does not have a medical teaching hospital, but it offers medical sciences courses. Nearly 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students attend UT Austin.

Address Post Office Box 2, Austin, TX 78713-8926 Website http://www.utexas.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Texas_at_Austin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed