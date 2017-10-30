Hubble weighs in on mass of three million billion suns

January 16, 2018 by Karl Hille, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Hubble weighs in on mass of 3 million billion suns
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, RELICS

In 2014, astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope found that this enormous galaxy cluster contains the mass of a staggering three million billion suns—so it's little wonder that it has earned the nickname of "El Gordo" ("the Fat One" in Spanish)! Known officially as ACT-CLJ0102-4915, it is the largest, hottest, and brightest X-ray galaxy cluster ever discovered in the distant Universe.

Galaxy clusters are the largest objects in the Universe that are bound together by gravity. They form over billions of years as smaller groups of galaxies slowly come together. In 2012, observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Atacama Cosmology Telescope showed that El Gordo is actually composed of two colliding at millions of kilometers per hour.

The formation of galaxy clusters depends heavily on and dark energy; studying such clusters can therefore help shed light on these elusive phenomena. In 2014, Hubble found that most of El Gordo's mass is concealed in the form of dark matter. Evidence suggests that El Gordo's "normal" matter—largely composed of hot gas that is bright in the X-ray wavelength domain—is being torn from the dark matter in the collision. The hot gas is slowing down, while the dark matter is not.

This image was taken by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide-Field Camera 3 as part of an observing program called RELICS (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey). RELICS imaged 41 massive galaxy clusters with the aim of finding the brightest distant galaxies for the forthcoming James Webb Space Telescope to study.

Explore further: Hubble digs into cosmic archaeology

Related Stories

Hubble digs into cosmic archaeology

October 30, 2017

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is chock-full of galaxies. Each glowing speck is a different galaxy, except the bright flash in the middle of the image which is actually a star lying within our own galaxy that ...

Image: Hubble's cosmic fireflies

December 18, 2017

Galaxies glow like fireflies in this spectacular NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image. This flickering swarm of cosmic fireflies is a rich cluster of galaxies called Abell 2163.

New evidence for dark matter makes it even more exotic

October 26, 2017

Galaxy clusters are the largest known structures in the Universe, containing thousands of galaxies and hot gas. But more importantly, they contain the mysterious dark matter, which accounts for 27 percent of all matter and ...

Chandra finds largest galaxy cluster in early universe

January 10, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- An exceptional galaxy cluster, the largest seen in the distant universe, has been found using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the National Science Foundation-funded Atacama Cosmology Telescope (ACT) ...

Recommended for you

How massive can neutron stars be?

January 16, 2018

Astrophysicists at Goethe University Frankfurt set a new limit for the maximum mass of neutron stars: They cannot exceed 2.16 solar masses.

Hubble weighs in on mass of three million billion suns

January 16, 2018

In 2014, astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope found that this enormous galaxy cluster contains the mass of a staggering three million billion suns—so it's little wonder that it has earned the nickname of ...

Black hole spin cranks-up radio volume

January 12, 2018

Statistical analysis of supermassive black holes suggests that the spin of the black hole may play a role in the generation of powerful high-speed jets blasting radio waves and other radiation across the universe.

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 1 hour ago
You lost me at Dark Matter!
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Hey buddy! Careful where your hands go, while you're groping around in the Dark!
TechnoCreed
not rated yet 37 minutes ago
You lost me at Dark Matter!

Hey buddy! Careful where your hands go, while you're groping around in the Dark!

ROTFL ! Thank you @rrwillsj, you totally made my day.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.