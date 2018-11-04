Michelin closes Scottish plant with 845 workers

November 5, 2018
Michelin said the Dundee factory will close in mid-2020
Michelin said the Dundee factory will close in mid-2020

French tyre manufacturer Michelin announced plans Monday to close a Scottish manufacturing plant with 845 employees due to growing competition from cheeper products in Asia.

Michelin said the Dundee factory—opened in 1971 and now exclusively manufacturing 16-inch and smaller tyres for cars—would close in mid-2020.

It cited lower demand for the plant's premium tyres and stiffer competition from "low-cost, entry-level products from Asia".

The announcement came with various global companies reassessing the merits of keeping their UK sites open after Britain leaves the European Union in March.

Some British companies are also scaling back production for the weeks following the breakup as a precaution.

Michelin did not refer to Brexit in its announcement.

It said it would work with "local stakeholders" to help create 845 new jobs in the area and launch a "personalised support programme for each of the factory employees".

Scottish Economy Secretary Derek Mackay called the news "devastating" for the city of 150,000.

The Scottish chief for the Unite trade union representing factory workers termed it "a hammer-blow for Dundee".

The planned closure is "a betrayal of the workforce who have made major changes to working practices at the site in order to secure its long-term future," Rafferty said.

He added that Unite would fight to keep the factory open.

Michelin made its decision after first investing 70 million euros ($80 million) in a modernisation programme aimed at making the plant more competitive.

Explore further: Boeing opens first European plant, picking UK despite Brexit

Related Stories

ABB robots will go to work at Shanghai factory of future 2020

October 29, 2018

ABB has announced its intent to build a $150 million factory in Shanghai; the Swiss-based engineering group is drawing lots of press not because of the factory's investment dollars but what this factory means as a manufacturing ...

Recommended for you

Can a holographic screen help a new phone break out?

October 29, 2018

Most leading phones offer the same basics: Big screens, decent battery life and good cameras. So when a newcomer brings something innovative to the party, why is it difficult to break through a phone market dominated by Apple ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.