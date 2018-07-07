Samsung opens world's biggest smartphone factory in India

July 9, 2018
Moon (4L) and Modi (4R) inaugurated the giant assembling plant in the city of Noida
Moon (4L) and Modi (4R) inaugurated the giant assembling plant in the city of Noida

Samsung opened the world's largest smartphone factory in India on Monday, a move Prime Minister Narendra Modi said would help transform Asia's third-largest economy into a global manufacturing hub.

Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated the giant assembling plant—an expansion of an existing Samsung facility—in the city of Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi.

"The Noida plant has now become Samsung's largest smartphone unit," Moon said, as the company announced that it planned to eventually manufacture 120 million smartphones a year at the factory.

The decision by Samsung comes at a critical time for the South Korean electronics giant, which is facing a tough battle from Chinese competitors for the control of India's massive market.

It is also a shot in the arm for Modi's flagship "Make in India" campaign which is trying to attract foreign investment and drum up much-needed jobs in manufacturing.

Modi said the new factory would generate jobs in Uttar Pradesh, an impoverished state of roughly 220 million where his Bharatiya Janata Party won a crucial election last year.

"This is an important step towards making India a manufacturing hub," the said of the USD$750 million factory investment.

"It is a matter of pride for India and Uttar Pradesh."

President Moon will be formally received by India's President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday before holding talks with Modi in the Indian capital.

Explore further: India's most populous state bans plastic, yet again

Related Stories

Apple chief Tim Cook meets Indian PM Modi

May 21, 2016

Apple chief executive Tim Cook met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Saturday, launching a new version of the Indian leader's eponymous app on a visit aimed at pushing the technology giant's expansion plans.

Recommended for you

New model for large-scale 3-D facial recognition

July 6, 2018

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have designed a new system capable of carrying out large-scale 3-D facial recognition that could transform the entire biometrics industry.

EU Parliament rejects controversial copyright law

July 5, 2018

The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.