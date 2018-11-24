Gip1 structure places G proteins in lockdown

November 26, 2018, Osaka University
Gip1 structure places G proteins in lockdown
Figure: A schematic showing Gip1 sequestration of G proteins in the cytosol. G proteins typically attach to the surface of the plasma membrane by anchoring their hydrophobic lipid-attached region into the membrane. However, Gip1 interacts with and masks this lipid-attached region of G proteins, so that G proteins are sequestered in the cytosol. Upon receiving signals from GPCR proteins, the size of the Gip1 binding cavity is reduced, which allows release of G proteins. Credit: Masahiro Ueda/Osaka University

Heterotrimeric G proteins are important in G protein-coupled receptor signaling, which plays many roles in the detection of various environmental stimuli, including hormones, neurotransmitters, light, smells, and chemical signals. G protein functions are regulated by interactions with Gip1, a protein that sequesters G proteins to block signaling processes. Many studies have attempted to understand the mechanism for this interaction between G proteins and Gip1; none have provided a clear explanation, until now.

In a new study published in Nature Communications, a research team, led by experts from Osaka University, investigated the structure of Gip1 to better understand how Gip1 sequesters G proteins in the cytosol, away from their primary location at the cell membrane. They found that Gip1 contains a hydrophobic (water-fearing) space, with a unique molecular bonding arrangement that allows interactions with G proteins.

"We found that the Gip1 hydrophobic cavity, as well as the hydrogen bond network at its entrance, are critical in the ability of Gip1 to mask the membrane-binding region of heterotrimeric G proteins," says corresponding author Masahiro Ueda. "Experimentally modifying either of these aspects greatly impacted the abilities of Gip1 to bind G proteins and release those proteins when needed."

In the study, the hydrophobic cavity was shown to involve six alpha helices, which is an unusual structural composition for this type of cavity. Because of this unique structure, although Gip1 is similar to other proteins that bind hydrophobic groups, it solely binds to heterotrimeric G proteins.

"Our analyses revealed unique aspects of solubilization of lipophilic G proteins as a regulatory mechanism during eukaryotic chemotaxis, which we used as a model system," says lead author Takero Miyagawa. "Because heterotrimeric G proteins are involved in many different signal transduction processes, our findings are important to both basic science advancements and potential drug development."

In addition to providing a better understanding of the mechanism for Gip1 interaction with G proteins, the researchers showed how this interaction might be disrupted, which may be important in understanding diseases caused by defects in signal transduction.

Explore further: Protein interaction helps Yersinia cause disease

More information: Takero Miyagawa et al. Structural basis of Gip1 for cytosolic sequestration of G protein in wide-range chemotaxis, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07035-x

Related Stories

Protein interaction helps Yersinia cause disease

August 21, 2018

Researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, in collaboration with an international team, have discovered a new mechanism for interaction between two proteins that are vital for the Yersinia pseudotuberculosis bacteria's pathogenic ...

Details of protein evolution investigated

October 25, 2018

Proteins govern the biology of the cell. Through random mutation the sequences of our proteins slowly change over time, usually without affecting function. But sometimes new functions will be invented in this process. Scientists ...

Hsp90—more than just a chaperone

September 7, 2018

Researchers from the Verstreken lab (VIB-KU Leuven) have identified a completely novel function for Hsp90, one of the most common and most studied proteins in our body. In addition to its well-known role as a protein chaperone, ...

New interaction mechanism of proteins discovered

February 22, 2018

UZH researchers have discovered a previously unknown way in which proteins interact with one another and cells organize themselves. This new mechanism involves two fully unstructured proteins forming an ultra-high-affinity ...

Recommended for you

Gip1 structure places G proteins in lockdown

November 26, 2018

Heterotrimeric G proteins are important in G protein-coupled receptor signaling, which plays many roles in the detection of various environmental stimuli, including hormones, neurotransmitters, light, smells, and chemical ...

Transparent fruit flies

November 26, 2018

The nervous system of an animal can be studied by cutting it up into thin layers—however this inevitably leads to the destruction of the cellular structures in the tissue. Analyzing complex nerve connections is then hardly ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.