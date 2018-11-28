German antitrust agency opens Amazon investigation

November 29, 2018
Amazon logo

Germany's antitrust agency says it has begun an investigation of online retailer Amazon to over complaints it's abusing its position to the detriment of sellers who use its "marketplace" platform.

The Federal Cartel Office said Thursday that Amazon's "double role as the largest retailer and largest marketplace has the potential to hinder other sellers on its platform."

It says "because of many " it will examine Amazon's business and practices toward sellers. The says it will investigate Amazon's liability provisions, rules on product reviews and other practices.

The office says its own investigation will "supplement" an ongoing European Commission investigation into Amazon's use of to the possible disadvantage of marketplace sellers, with a focus strictly on terms of business and practices toward sellers on its German Amazon marketplace.

Explore further: Walmart makes improvements to third-party marketplace

Related Stories

EU opens investigation into how Amazon uses data

September 19, 2018

European authorities said Wednesday they have opened a preliminary antitrust investigation into Amazon over the e-commerce giant's treatment of smaller merchants on its website.

German antitrust agency shelves Amazon probe

November 26, 2013

German antitrust regulators say they've shelved a case against Amazon.com Inc. after the American online retailer agreed to lift a regulation prohibiting third-party traders from selling their products cheaper elsewhere.

Amazon challenges Etsy with Handmade at Amazon

October 8, 2015

Amazon is launching its site for handcrafted goods called Handmade at Amazon on Thursday, hoping to capitalize on shoppers' appetite for homemade goods ahead of the holiday season.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.