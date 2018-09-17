EU opens investigation into how Amazon uses data

September 19, 2018
EU opens investigation into how Amazon uses data
In this Friday, July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite. European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Wednesday Sept. 19, 2018, said they have opened a preliminary antitrust investigation into Amazon over the e-commerce giant's treatment of smaller merchants on its website, and how it uses data gathered from sales. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE)

European authorities said Wednesday they have opened a preliminary antitrust investigation into Amazon over the e-commerce giant's treatment of smaller merchants on its website.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she wants to examine how Seattle-based Amazon uses data it gathers through transactions, including those involving rival sellers, on its platform.

"The question here is about the data," Vestager said at a press briefing.

She said the probe will look at whether the data, which is collected for legitimate purposes, is also used to give Amazon a competitive advantage over the smaller merchants by giving it insights into what kinds of things people want to buy.

In addition to selling its own products, Amazon also allows third-party retailers to sell their goods through its Marketplace. Last year, more than half of the items sold on Amazon worldwide were from third-party sellers.

"It is very early days in this antitrust investigation into Amazon's business practices," Vestager said.

She added that EU regulators have started gathering information on the issue and have sent "quite a number of questionnaires" to merchants and others in order to understand the issue.

Amazon.com Inc. declined to comment Wednesday.

It's the latest move by the European Union to subject big tech companies to increasing scrutiny, amid worries that they are becoming too dominant.

Amazon has been the target of previous EU investigations. Last year, officials ordered it to pay $295 million in back taxes to Luxembourg after finding that the company profited from a tax avoidance deal with the tiny European country. EU officials also investigated Amazon's e-book business, which was resolved last year.

Explore further: Amazon probing staff data leaks

Related Stories

Amazon probing staff data leaks

September 17, 2018

Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China, the online giant confirmed on Sunday.

Amazon must pay $295 million in back taxes, EU says

October 4, 2017

Amazon has to pay $295 million in back taxes to Luxembourg, the European Union ordered Wednesday, in its latest attempt to tighten the screws on multinationals it says are avoiding taxes through sweetheart deals with individual ...

EU accepts Amazon's e-book commitments

May 4, 2017

The European Union's competition watchdog says it accepts commitments made by online giant Amazon to change part of its e-book contracts to avoid fines for anti-competitive behavior.

Recommended for you

A novel approach of improving battery performance

September 18, 2018

New technological developments by UNIST researchers promise to significantly boost the performance of lithium metal batteries in promising research for the next-generation of rechargeable batteries. The study also validates ...

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

September 17, 2018

Germany on Monday rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

Technology streamlines computational science projects

September 15, 2018

Since designing and launching a specialized workflow management system in 2010, a research team from the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has continuously updated the technology to help computational ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.