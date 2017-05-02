EU accepts Amazon's e-book commitments

May 4, 2017

The European Union's competition watchdog says it accepts commitments made by online giant Amazon to change part of its e-book contracts to avoid fines for anti-competitive behavior.

Amazon has promised not to enforce any contract clause that might oblige other publishers to offer it similar terms and conditions as those offered to competitors.

The EU Commission said Thursday that it has made the commitments legally binding. Amazon could be fined 10 percent of annual turnover if it reneges over the next five years.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the "decision will open the way for publishers and competitors to develop innovative services for e-books, increasing choice and competition to the benefit of European consumers."

The Commission says Europe's e-books market is worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Explore further: Amazon moves to avoid EU fines over publishing contracts

Related Stories

EU ends e-book anti-trust action

July 25, 2013

The European Commission announced on Thursday an end to price-fixing anti-trust action in the booming digital books market.

EU ends ebook probe after pledges from publishers

December 13, 2012

The European Commission said Thursday major ebook publishers and Apple have provided sufficient commitments for it to end a probe into price fixing in the booming electronic publishing business.

Recommended for you

Hand that 'sees' offers new hope to amputees

May 3, 2017

A new generation of prosthetic limbs which will allow the wearer to reach for objects automatically, without thinking—just like a real hand—are to be trialled for the first time.

China to launch own encyclopaedia to rival Wikipedia

May 3, 2017

China plans to launch its own online encyclopaedia next year, hoping to build a "cultural Great Wall" that can rival Wikipedia as a go-to information source for Chinese Internet users who Beijing fears are being corrupted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.