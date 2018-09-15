Amazon probing staff data leaks

September 17, 2018
Jeff Bezos' company Amazon is probing cases that employees have accepted bribes for internal data
Jeff Bezos' company Amazon is probing cases that employees have accepted bribes for internal data

Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China, the online giant confirmed on Sunday.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, which did not give figures, employees of the e-retailer sell internal data and other confidential information—usually through intermediaries—to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.

On Amazon, customers can buy products sold directly by the along with goods from many other merchants.

The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. It is particularly present in China, the paper said, citing the example of intermediaries in Shenzhen working for group employees and selling information on sales volumes for payments ranging from 80 to more than 2,000 dollars.

An Amazon spokesperson told AFP in a brief statement that the company is "conducting a thorough investigation of these claims."

"We have zero tolerance for abuse of our systems and if we find bad actors who have engaged in this behavior, we will take swift action against them, including terminating their selling accounts, deleting reviews, withholding funds, and taking legal action," the statement said.

Fake reviews by purported customers are among the concerns of the internal probe, according to the WSJ, which said Amazon has been investigating this topic for months.

Amazon employs approximately 560,000 people worldwide.

Explore further: Amazon launches small business shop

Related Stories

Amazon under federal investigation over Iran-linked sales

August 1, 2017

Under federal investigation for possibly violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, Amazon.com has admitted to selling consumer goods to at least one person on the government's list of people and entities associated with terrorism.

Amazon sellers seek more clout with new 'merchants guild'

March 20, 2018

The millions of merchants who sell products on Amazon.com Inc. have long craved more leverage over their powerful benefactor. Now some are creating a trade association in the hopes that a unified voice will force Amazon to ...

Recommended for you

Technology streamlines computational science projects

September 15, 2018

Since designing and launching a specialized workflow management system in 2010, a research team from the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has continuously updated the technology to help computational ...

Barriers and opportunities in renewable biofuels production

September 12, 2018

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have identified two main challenges for renewable biofuel production from cheap sources: First, lowering the cost of developing microbial cell factories, and second, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.