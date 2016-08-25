Amazon starts car research and review site

Amazon is starting a site offering research, reviews and other information on new and used cars.

The latest venture by the e-commerce powerhouse will compete with established players in the field including CarSoup.com, Edmunds.com, truecar.com and cars.com.

Amazon Vehicles won't sell cars. But in addition to car specifications, images, videos and customer reviews, the new site will let customers ask each other questions about cars.

Amazon.com Inc. already sells car parts and accessories in its Amazon Automotive store.

From its roots as an online bookseller, the Seattle company has expanded into a myriad of arenas. Most recently it launched a site for handmade goods, introduced a voice-recognition speaker and has begun creating original movies and TV shows.

