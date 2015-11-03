November 3, 2015

Amazon opens first physical bookstore

Amazon is opening a physical bookstore in Seattle's University Village

US online giant Amazon, which has led the bookselling industry's shift to the Internet, opens its first physical bookstore on Tuesday.

"These aren't metaphorical doors: these real, wooden doors are the entrance to our new in Seattle's University Village," the company said on a web page for the shop, located in Amazon's hometown in the northwest state of Washington.

The store, called Amazon Books, "is a physical extension of Amazon.com" which "integrates the benefits of offline and online book shopping," the company said.

"The in our store are selected based on Amazon.com customer ratings, pre-orders, sales, popularity on Goodreads and our curators' assessments. These are fantastic books! Most have been rated four stars or above, and many are award-winners."

Amazon said prices will be identical online and at the bookstore, and it encouraged customers to use its mobile application to read reviews and get more information about items.

"Amazon Books is a store without walls—there are thousands of books available in store and millions more available at Amazon.com," the statement said.

"Walk out of the store with a book; lighten your load and buy it online."

The stores will also be selling Amazon-branded devices such as the Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, and Fire Tablet.

