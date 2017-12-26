Amazon hits the Christmas jackpot as 'tens of millions' of Echo devices sold

December 27, 2017 by Seung Lee, The Mercury News

Amazon enjoyed its "biggest" Christmas yet, powered by a holiday sales surge of its Amazon Echo products, the company said Tuesday.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant sold "tens of millions" of Echo devices worldwide, and its Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were its most popular products across all categories, the company said in a press release.

Amazon does not disclose exactly how many devices it sells.

"Since Day One we have obsessed over what we believe our customers care about—incredible deals and low prices, fast and free shipping, and a wide selection of top products—and we continue to provide all three, all the time," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer. "Thank you to the millions of customers and hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees all around the world who made this holiday better than ever before."

Amazon Echo's popularity on Christmas was corroborated by the Apple App Store and Google Play, two virtual stores for the iOS and Android mobile operating systems. Both placed Amazon Alexa—the voice-based assistant software behind Amazon Echo—as the most downloaded app on Christmas Day. Since both list popular apps in real time, it is likely the app was downloaded soon after people unwrapped their Amazon Echo presents.

Other best-selling items through Christmas on Amazon included former White House photographer Pete Souza's book "Obama: An Intimate Portrait", Fitbit Charge 2, the 23andMe DNA Test, Philips Hue White A19 Single LED Bulb and Instant Pot DUO80.

Since Thanksgiving, more than a billion items were ordered from Amazon.

