Amazon rivals offer deals during online giant's Prime Day

July 11, 2017

Amazon's competitors are offering their own deals during the online giant's Prime Day promotion.

As they've done before, many retailers including Macy's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's are offering incentives like free shipping and discounts. One notable exception: Walmart isn't offering special competing deals, but is highlighting two-day shipping and extra discounts for store pickups.

Amazon says its Echo smart speakers have been popular items during Prime Day, which began at 9 p.m. Eastern Monday. That could help Amazon down the road as it tries to persuade customers to shop using Echo's Alexa voice assistant. Some deals this year were available only through Alexa.

Explore further: Amazon Prime Day promo starts night of July 10, now 30 hours

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Smart technology needs smart users

July 10, 2017

What's the point of smart assistants and intelligent electricity meters if people don't use them correctly? In order to cope with the energy transition, we need a combination of digital technologies and smart user behaviour ...

Houston team one step closer to growing capillaries

July 10, 2017

In their work toward 3-D printing transplantable tissues and organs, bioengineers and scientists from Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine have demonstrated a key step on the path to generate implantable tissues ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.